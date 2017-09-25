Russian National Team Coach Passes Away

Former Russian national team coach Boris Grigoryevich Dubinin has passed away.

Dubinin spent more than 45 years working for the Russian national swim team, serving as their head coach for a period of time. In addition, he ran the All-Russian Swimming Federation program for the development of children’s sports: “I will become a champion!”.

The “I will become a champion!” program began in 2010, with the goal of scouting young Russian talent and to educate coaches. They achieved this goal this through the development of approximately 10-12 swimming camps that hosted 30-40 swimmers at a time. Each year 300-500 swimmers circulated through these camps.

Further, in 2016 Dubinin was honored with the “Co-Authors of Success” (unsung heroes) award by the Russian Swimming Federation.

“The All-Russian Swimming Federation expresses its sincere condolences to family and friends, as well as to Boris Grigoryevich’s colleagues. In our hearts, he will forever remain not only an excellent specialist, but also a man of high spiritual and ethical qualities,” stated the All-Russian Swimming Federation in response to Dubinin’s passing.

According to the All-Russian Swimming Federation he died following a serious illness. He was 67 years old.