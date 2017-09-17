Anton Chupkov: “I need to become an Olympic Champion”

2017 FINA World Championships gold medalist and Russian record holder Anton Chupkov said that he is working towards a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Now we are working on Tokyo, it is necessary to speak now so that later such thoughts willnot exist. The plan was to be taken to Budapest, and there it was necessary to take a medal. Otherwise, everyone would say that I was just a one-shot wonder, that’s all,” said Chupkov in an interview with Championat.

“If in Rio the bronze medal for me was with a taste of gold, then in Budapest there was a specific task – to take a medal. Russia has never had an Olympic gold in swimming for 200 meters breaststroke. This tradition must be interrupted! I do not think about myself or my place in history for a second, first I need to become an Olympic champion, and then there will be time for emotion and impression. There is a goal to win at the Olympics, I work solely to achieve it.”

When he was only 19 years old Chupkov earned the bronze medal in the 200 breastrstoke at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since then he has been on the rise, winning the 200 breastroke at the 2017 FINA World Championships. In addition, Chupkov was also a member of Russia‘s third place 4×100 medley relay team in Budapest.