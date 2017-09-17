Michigan Women Open 2018 Recruiting with Verbal from NAG Record-holder Alexis Wenger

Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan’s Alexis Wenger, who holds the National Age Group Record for 13-14 girls in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.02), has announced via social media that she plans to swim for the University of Michigan beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“Pumped to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the university of Michigan!!〽️💙💛 #goblue”

Wenger is a multi-talented athlete. Not only is she an outstanding swimmer, but for the last three years she has also been the star forward on the girls’ soccer team at University Liggett School.

Wenger swims for Grosse Pointe Gators. Despite dividing her time between swimming and soccer throughout high school, she has maintained her level of fitness in the pool. At Winter Nationals last December she placed 9th in the 100 breast with 1:00.98, having snuck into the B final at 16th. She also swam the 200 breast and was only 2 seconds off her best time, which is pretty impressive given that she’d just come off soccer season.

Last March, Wenger won the 50 breast, was runner-up in the 100 breast, third in the 100 IM, and fourth in the 200 breast at 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup, where she also finaled in the 50 free and 50 fly. Her top SCY times are:

50 breast – 28.28

100 breast – 1:00.02

200 breast – 2:15.25

50 free – 23.84

