George Mason Scores a Three-fer with Verbals from NCAP’s McKinley Triplets

Triplets Mia McKinley, Sophie McKinley, and Tim McKinley have all made verbal commitments to swim for George Mason University starting in the 2018-2019 season.

“So excited and blessed to announce our verbal commitment to swim and further our academic career at George Mason University! Thank you to our parents, coaches, and teammates who have helped us realize our goal of swimming at a Division 1 program! #GoMason”

The McKinley siblings train under Jeremy Linn at Nation’s Capital Swim Club and swim for Freedom High School in South Riding, Virginia. All three were finalists in each of their events at the 2017 Virginia High School League 4A State Championships, contributing significantly to Freedom’s third-place team finishes in both the girls’ meet and the boys’ meet.

Sophie McKinley

Sophie is a versatile mid-distance specialist who will be able to fill in where the Patriots need her most. At the 2017 VHSL 4A state meet she won the consolation of the 200 IM (2:12.56) and finished 12th in the 100 fly (1:01.58), two events that fall on the shorter end of her specialty scale. Sophie also anchored the fifth-place 200 medley relay and swam with Mia on the eighth-place 200 free relay.

Best SCY times:

200 free: 1:56.32

200 back: 2:06.82

200 breast: 2:28.17

400 IM: 4:38.81

500 free: 5:12.73

Mia McKinley

Like her sister, Mia’s sweet spot is in the 200-400 range. She finished 8th in the 100 back (1:01.54 in prelims) and 14th in the 200 free (1:59.31 in prelims) at the VHSL 4A state meet in February. Mia also led off the 8th-place 200 free relay and 13th-place 400 free relay.

Best SCY times:

100 back: 1:00.46

200 back: 2:08.44

400 IM: 4:39.22

200 free: 1:58.70

Tim McKinley

Tim excels in distance free and 400 IM. At the 2017 VHSL 4A state meet he was fifth in both the 200 free (1:45.14) and 500 free (4:40.38), split a 28.77 breast on the medley relay, and led off the 400 free relay (49.76). Both relay placed tenth.

Best SCY times:

200 free: 1:45.14

500 free: 4:38.41

1000: 9:33.93

1650: 15.59.79

400 IM: 4:01.38

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].