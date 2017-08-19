Jason Roberts Named Countryside YMCA Head Coach

Jason Roberts has been named the new director of competitive swimming and head coach at the Countryside YMCA‘s Torpedo Swim Team in Lebanon, Ohio.

Roberts will bring over 20 years of coaching experience to the Torpedoes. For the past two years Roberts has been serving as head coach of the Foxjets Swim Team in Minnesota. Prior to coaching at the Foxjets, Roberts started his coaching career at the Kenton County YMCA Summer Team League as head coach.

He later moved to the Northern Kentucky Clippers Swim Team where he spent 7 years as the head age group coach and 10 years as head coach. While with the Clippers Roberts accomplishments included transitioning a local program in the Ohio LSC division to a nationally competitive program.

The Countryside YMCA Torpedo Swim Team are a nationally ranked team with approximately 230 swimmers, ages 6 through 18. The team has historically ranked among the top 5 YMCA teams in the country. This past July, the Torpedoes won the YMCA Southwest Ohio Swim League Championships at Miami University. In addition, the team won the YMCA Long Course Combined National Championships in 2014.