UNC to Dual with Texas, ACC Rivals During 2017-18 Season

The UNC Tar Heels have released their schedule for the 2017-18 NCAA season.

They’ll have no easy fall schedule, kicking off their season with a dual meet at SEC powerhouse Georgia on October 6th. Three weeks later, they’ll face another SEC team, South Carolina, before hosting their first home meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies come to town.

The toughest competition will travel to Chapel Hill on November 11th, though, as the Texas Longhorns will dual with the Tar Heels. After that, UNC will host the Tennessee Invitational for their mid-season meet.

Following the winter break, UNC will take on Navy and Big Ten opponent Penn State, before battling three ACC rivals– UVA, NC State, and in-state rival Duke, making for three great intra-conference match-ups.

The UNC women and men are both looking to start the rebuilding process, after both teams just graduated huge senior classes. Caroline Baldwin will lead the women after a breakout 2017 season, as she’s become one of the premier sprinters in the NCAA, especially with her improvements in LCM. For the men, watch for Henry Campbell, who returns after touching 2nd in the 500 free and 400 IM at the 2017 ACC Championships.

Scheduled Games