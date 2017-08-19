UNC to Dual with Texas, ACC Rivals During 2017-18 Season

The UNC Tar Heels have released their schedule for the 2017-18 NCAA season.

They’ll have no easy fall schedule, kicking off their season with a dual meet at SEC powerhouse Georgia on October 6th. Three weeks later, they’ll face another SEC team, South Carolina, before hosting their first home meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies come to town.

The toughest competition will travel to Chapel Hill on November 11th, though, as the Texas Longhorns will dual with the Tar Heels. After that, UNC will host the Tennessee Invitational for their mid-season meet.

Following the winter break, UNC will take on Navy and Big Ten opponent Penn State, before battling three ACC rivals– UVA, NC State, and in-state rival Duke, making for three great intra-conference match-ups.

The UNC women and men are both looking to start the rebuilding process, after both teams just graduated huge senior classes. Caroline Baldwin will lead the women after a breakout 2017 season, as she’s become one of the premier sprinters in the NCAA, especially with her improvements in LCM. For the men, watch for Henry Campbell, who returns after touching 2nd in the 500 free and 400 IM at the 2017 ACC Championships.

Scheduled Games

  • OCT 6 (FRI) 3:00 P.M.
    AT GEORGIA
    ATHENS, GA.
  • OCT 26 (THU) 4:00 P.M.
    AT SOUTH CAROLINA
    COLUMBIA, S.C.
  • NOV 4 (SAT) 12:00 P.M.
    ACC VS VIRGINIA TECH
    CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
  • NOV 11 (SAT) 12:00 P.M.
    VS TEXAS
    CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

  • TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL (SWIMMING)

  • USA DIVING NATIONALS

    • DEC 13 (WED) DEC 19 (TUE)
      VS USA DIVING NATIONALS
      GREENSBORO, N.C.
  • JAN 13 (SAT) 11:00 A.M.
    VS NAVY
    CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
  • JAN 13 (SAT) 11:00 A.M.
    VS PENN STATE
    CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
  • JAN 20 (SAT) 12:00 P.M.
    ACC AT VIRGINIA
    CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.
  • JAN 26 (FRI) 5:00 P.M.
    ACC VS NC STATE
    CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
  • JAN 27 (SAT) 1:00 P.M.
    ACC AT DUKE
    DURHAM, N.C.

  • JANIS HAPE DOWD NIKE INVITATIONAL

    • FEB 2 (FRI) FEB 4 (SUN)
      VS JANIS HAPE DOWD NIKE INVITATIONAL
      CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

  • ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS (WOMEN’S SWIMMING/MEN’S & WOMEN’S DIVING)

    • FEB 14 (WED) FEB 17 (SAT)
      VS ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS (WOMEN’S SWIMMING/MEN’S & WOMEN’S DIVING)
      GREENSBORO, N.C.

  • ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS (MEN’S SWIMMING)

    • FEB 21 (WED) FEB 24 (SAT)
      VS ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS (MEN’S SWIMMING)
      GREENSBORO, N.C.

  • BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

  • OSU INVITE

    • MAR 4 (SUN) ALL DAY
      VS OSU INVITE
      COLUMBUS, OHIO

  • NCAA ZONE DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

    • MAR 14 (WED) MAR 17 (SAT)
      VS NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
      COLUMBUS, OHIO

  • NCAA MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

    • MAR 21 (WED) MAR 24 (SAT)
      VS NCAA MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
      MINNEAPOLIS, MINN

1 Comment on "UNC to Dual with Texas, ACC Rivals During 2017-18 Season"

Tarheel26
UNC Men need to change their name from Men’s swimming and diving to Men’s Diving and Swimming. Their best member is an incoming freshman diver and I fully expect him to score the most points of anyone. As a Tar Heel to say the program is a dissalointment is an understatement right now. The women are a little better, but not much. I see no reason there is not a repeat of last year. Losing seasons. Women 4th at Accs, men 5th-7th. Little to no NCAA presence (Baldwin on women and new Diver on men is all I see, maybe Campbell if he ever gets consistent). They’ve gone to foreign recruiting as they can’t get any top American males. A… Read more »
1 minute 45 seconds ago
