Adrian, Schmitt Lead USA Swimming To Dominant Family Feud Win

As we reported last week, five American swimmers represented USA Swimming in a Celebrity Family Feud battle with former members of the U.S. Gymnastics team. The team of Nathan AdrianAllison SchmittElizabeth BeiselConnor Jaeger and David Plummer were playing to raise money for the USA Swimming Foundation. The show aired last night at 8 ET on ABC.

The team won the head-to-head battle by a landslide, 475-85, and advanced to the Fast Money round. Adrian and Schmitt were selected, each answering five rapid fire questions. If they combined for a total of 200 points, they would earn an additional $25,000 for the foundation. They executed well, with Adrian compiling 109 and Schmitt 129 for a total of 238 points. You can watch the Fast Money round, via Family Feud on Youtube, below.

Adrian is the lone member of the team who is fully committed to the 2020 Olympics, coming off a strong four medal performance at the World Championships in August. Beisel was also on that World Championship team, and will continue to swim until her Speedo contract expires later this year, but anything beyond that is up in the air.

Jaeger and Plummer both retired after Rio, and Schmitt took a break without making anything official. She has yet to compete since the Olympics, but has hinted that a run at 2020 may be in the cards.

The full episode is available on ABC’s website here (sign in required).

4 Comments on "Adrian, Schmitt Lead USA Swimming To Dominant Family Feud Win"

cynthia curran

I liked them next to the Gymnastics group. Its like they were next to me since I’m only 5’4″. I have not watched family feud in years, its cool that they won.

49 minutes 26 seconds ago
cynthia curran

Now, I thought a male gigglo would want to charge a 1,000 dollars but I think that I would not get the number one answer for the other questions.

43 minutes 5 seconds ago
Steve Nolan

$50 was a fantastic answer.

31 minutes 34 seconds ago
Steve Nolan

“The team won the head-to-head battle by a landslide, 475-85”

WELL, ACTUALLY: If the gymnasts had gotten the final response (oh god I can’t remember what it was) they would’ve won. That’s just how the Feud goes, babaaaay.

31 minutes 55 seconds ago
About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

