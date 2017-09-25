Adrian, Schmitt Lead USA Swimming To Dominant Family Feud Win

As we reported last week, five American swimmers represented USA Swimming in a Celebrity Family Feud battle with former members of the U.S. Gymnastics team. The team of Nathan Adrian, Allison Schmitt, Elizabeth Beisel, Connor Jaeger and David Plummer were playing to raise money for the USA Swimming Foundation. The show aired last night at 8 ET on ABC.

The team won the head-to-head battle by a landslide, 475-85, and advanced to the Fast Money round. Adrian and Schmitt were selected, each answering five rapid fire questions. If they combined for a total of 200 points, they would earn an additional $25,000 for the foundation. They executed well, with Adrian compiling 109 and Schmitt 129 for a total of 238 points. You can watch the Fast Money round, via Family Feud on Youtube, below.

Adrian is the lone member of the team who is fully committed to the 2020 Olympics, coming off a strong four medal performance at the World Championships in August. Beisel was also on that World Championship team, and will continue to swim until her Speedo contract expires later this year, but anything beyond that is up in the air.

Jaeger and Plummer both retired after Rio, and Schmitt took a break without making anything official. She has yet to compete since the Olympics, but has hinted that a run at 2020 may be in the cards.

The full episode is available on ABC’s website here (sign in required).