USA Swimming vs USA Gymnastics in Celebrity Family Feud

These USA Olympians just can’t get enough of each other.

USA Swimming will take on USA Gymnastics in Celebrity Family Feud on Sunday, September 24. Representing team USA Swimming: David Plummer, Connor Jaeger, Elizabeth Beisel, Allison Schmitt, and Nathan Adrian.

If you didn't get the message, let's play the feud! #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/mLJnohrQdb — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) September 16, 2017

Celebrity Family Feud is a gameshow where two teams compete for a $50,000 donation to give a charity of their choice. First team to 300 points (or win sudden death) after three games goes onto the Fast Money round. If two team members can reach a combined total of 200 or more points in Fast Money, then they win the $50,000.

All five swimmers representing team USA Swimming competed in Rio 2016. Between the five of them, they won a combined total of 8 medals in Rio: 4-gold, 1-silver, and 3-bronze. Shortly after the Olympics, Plummer and Jaeger announced their retirement from competitive swimming. Schmitt hasn’t raced since Rio, but there is much speculation regarding her possible return to 2020.

Beisel and Adrian most recently competed at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Adrian won a silver medal in the 100m freestyle behind his teammate Caeleb Dressel. He picked up three gold medals in all three relays he swam: 400m free, 400m medley, and 400m mixed free. The 400m mixed freestyle relay (Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Mallory Comerford, and Simone Manuel) set a new WR with a time of 3:19.60.

Beisel made her 6th appearance at a World Championship after Ella Eastin’s heartbreaking DQ at U.S. World Trials. Beisel swam the 400m IM finishing 7th with a time of 4:37.63.

Tune into ABC on Sunday, September 24 at 8/7 Central to watch Celebrity Family Feud.