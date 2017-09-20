Arkansas Reels In Verbal Commitment from NCHSAA 4A Finalist Svea Torres

Svea Torres of Greenville, North Carolina has announced her intention to swim for the University of Arkansas starting in the 2018-2019 season. Torres is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and three-time high school All-American representing D. H. Conley High School and East Carolina Aquatics.

A sprint free and breaststroke specialist, Torres has been a finalist at the 2015, 2016, and 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. As a freshman she placed 15th in the 100 breast. The following year she was fifth in the 100 free and 17th in the 100 breast, and she led the Conley 200 medley and 200 free relays. At the 2017 state meet, Torres placed sixth in the 50 free and won the consolation final of the 100 free. She anchored the 7th-place 200 free relay (23.84) and led off the 15th-place medley relay (27.30).

In club swimming, Torres contributed to ECA’s 8th-place team finish at the 2017 ISCA Summer Senior Championships by scoring in the 50 free (6th), 100 free (8th), 200 free (16th), 50 breast (15th), 100 breast (16th), 200 free relay (3rd), 500 free relay (5th), and 200 medley relay (4th), and 400 medley relay (16th).

SCY times:

50 free – 23.28

100 free – 51.20

200 free – 1.50.81

100 breast – 1.05.80

can't wait to be a razorback❤️🐗 — Svea Torres (@SveaTorres) September 19, 2017

