2018 NISCA Scholar Team Awards Announced

The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) announced the 2017-2018 Scholar Team Award winners.

The men and woman of duPont Manual High School Swimming and Diving in Louisville, Kentucky top the lists this year with 3.983 grade point averages. This marks the first year duPont Manual has topped the list for men or women.

This award recognizes varsity high school swimming, diving, and water polo programs across the country for their high academic achievement. A team’s GPA is unweighted and must have at least 12 athletes. The NISCA categorizes the teams into three levels based on their GPA:

Bronze: 3.200 – 3.499

Silver: 3.500 – 3.749

Gold: 3.745 – 4.000

Women’s Top 10 Gold Scholar Teams

duPont Manual, Lousiville, Kentucky Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa Monacan, North Chesterfield, Virgina Highland Park, Highland Park, Illinois Beckman, Irvine, Califorina Trinity Preparatory School, Winter Park, Florida Lyons Township, Lagrange, Illinois J.I. Case, Racine, Wisconsin Winston Churchill, San Antonio, Texas University Laboratory, Urbana, Illinois

Complete list of Women’s Scholar Teams

Men’s Top 10 Gold Scholar Teams

duPont Manual, Louisville, Kentucky Kennesaw Mountain, Kennesaw, Georgia Sheboygan North, Sheboygan, Wisconsin Los Osos, Rancho Cucamonga, California Winston Churchill. San Antonio, Texas Trinity Preparatory School, Winter Park, Flordia Beckman, Irvine, Califorina Smoky Hill, Aurora, Colorado Gulf Coast, Naples, Florida Akron Firestone, Akron, Ohio

Complete list of Men’s Scholar Teams

Southlake Carroll High School in Texas has both men and women in the gold level with a 3.765 and 3.816 GPA respectively. Southlake has won multiple Texas State Championships with the men winning their 8th consecutive title earlier this year.

The women of Westminister in Atlanta, Georgia and Dowling Catholic in Des Moises, Iowa were runner-ups this year at their State Championship meets have also achieved the gold level on the scholar team list.

Thirty-three states had at least one program recognized as a scholar team. Ohio had the most with a total of 33 schools recognized. Followed by Texas with 31 teams and Michigan with 29 teams.

List of rankings by state