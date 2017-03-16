Why Adrian is Retooling His 100 Free: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

8-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian shot himself out of a cannon at the Indy Pro Swim. 48.6 in the 100m free is a phenomenal swim for his first sprint since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Nathan swam it differently too, showing a lot of gitty-up coming home in 24 point 7. He said “that’s the future of the 100 free.” Going lights-out on the first 50 and holding on isn’t the way to race that event. Going out strong and building the entire 100m free is the future. Do you agreed with the 2012 Olympic Champion in this event?

Adrian’s next event will be the Mesa Pro Swim April 13-15. After his 48.6 to launch his ramp up to World Championships in Budapest, what do you think he can go at U.S. Nationals (and U.S. World Championship Trials) June 27 to July 1st? I think he’s solidly 47.8. By World Championships, I think Nathan could go a lifetime best, dipping under his 47.52 personal best. Post Olympic years are a little more relaxing. Also, hard work from the Olympic training year often pays off in the post Olympic year. What do you think? More importantly, what will it take to win 100m free at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest?

See Nathan Adrian’s HQ here.

Follow Nathan Adrian on Twitter here.

Like Nathan Adrian on Facebook here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.