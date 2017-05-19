Olympian Ryan Held Set To Compete At Local Meet In Home State Of IL

2016 Olympic gold medalist and NC State Wolfpack team member Ryan Held is making a local meet debut this weekend in his home state of Illinois. Representing Springfield YMCA, 21-year-old Held will be competing at the FAST Spring Fever meet held at Edwardsville High School’s Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center May 19th – 21st. The meet is hosted by Flyers Aquatic Swim Team of St. Louis who is renting the CFAC facility for the event.

Held attended Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Springfield, Illinois where he was a multiple time state champion and record breaker. In his senior year in 2014 he was named Illinois State Swimmer of the Year. At the Olympic Games in Rio, Held was a prelims and finals swimmer on the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay which won the gold medal. At NC State, Held was a member of the NCAA title-winning 4x100y freestyle relay and earned runner-up status in the individual 50y freestyle.

According to Meet Mobile, Held is entered in the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly, both taking place the afternoon of Saturday, May 20th.