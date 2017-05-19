‘6-7%’ Of Rio Medals Falling Apart

Multiple sources have reported that some of the 2016 Olympic medals are falling apart.

Per NBC Olympics, some of the medals have suffered ‘unsightly staining’ or had their coverings fall away. The news was originally reported by AFP (Agence France-Presse), but their story appears to have been taken down.

France 24 estimates 2,021 medals were awarded last summer. Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada commented on the subject, mentioning any defective medals would be replaced.

“We’re seeing problems with the covering on between six or seven percent of the medals and it seems to be to do with the difference in temperatures.” Together with the IOC we’re setting up a system for replacing the defective medals,” he said. “The medals will either be repaired or replaced”.

6-7% of all medals would be somewhere between 121 and 141 medals.

Andrada also mentioned that the problem occurred mostly in silver and bronze medals, and that the Brazilian mint and the IOC are working on a system to repair the damaged medals. NBC Olympics also mentioned that about 30% of the silver and bronze medals came from recycled materials.