Trio of Talent for HSU: Jonathan McKeough, Alec Adams, Stephen Jones

Henderson State University will add a trio of talent in the fall, thanks to commitments from Louisiana native Jonathan McKeough and Alec Adams, and Mississippi’s Stephen Jones.

Jonathan McKeough (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

“I knew Henderson State was the choice for me as soon as I stepped foot on campus for my recruiting trip. Over the course of this past recruiting season, I visited many great campuses and have met many great coaches. What made my Henderson State University recruiting trip stand out was the coaching staff, the swim team, quality of education and the size of the campus. The swim team made me feel right at home and I seemed to fit right in. The coaching staff was great, coach Coak and coach Hernandez are not only great coaches but also great role models. I’ll never forget when coach Coak called me into his office to talk with me about attending Henderson State University. Instead of talking to me about swimming and how great the University was he turned the conversation into a life discussion that I’ll never forget. I cannot wait to swim for coach Coak and be a part of a great program he has built. GO REDDIES!!!!”

McKeough is finishing up his senior year at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, where he also swims for Tiger Aquatics. He specializes in breast and sprint free, and placed second and 12th in those respective events at last November’s 2016 Louisiana Division 1 Championships. The previous year he was fifth in the breast and 11th in the 200 IM. McKeough was also the breaststroker on the Bears’ winning medley relay, which broke both the D1 and LHSAA records.

His top SCY times are:

100 breast – 59.62

200 breast – 2:12.72

200 IM – 2:05.21

400 IM – 4:37.69

Alec Adams (Houma, Louisiana)

A three-time Louisiana state champion from Terrebonne High School, Adams will be attending Henderson State on a prestigious academic scholarship (the University Centurium Academic Scholarship). At the 2016 LHSAA Division 2 Championship Swim Meet, Adams earned his second consecutive state title in the 200 free, winning by 1/100 with 1:46.37. He also claimed victory in the 100 fly (52.89) and was on the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Adams swims year-round with Crawfish Aquatics in Baton Rouge. He has updated all his short-course yards PBs this spring, and his best times are:

50 free – 21.85

100 free – 47.68

200 free – 1:46.37

100 fly – 51.72

100 back – 54.57

Stephen Jones (Biloxi, Mississippi)

“I’m very excited about attending and swimming for HSU next fall. The team is in the right winning direction under Coach Coak and I want to help do my part to get us to that next step. I plan to take full advantage of this opportunity. My goal is to be the best swimmer I can possibly be. Go Reddie!”

Jones is wrapping up his senior year at Biloxi High School, where he was 2016 MHSAA Class 2 Swimming Champion in the 200 IM (1:54.93) and runner-up in the 100 back (52.14). He also swims for Biloxi Elite Swim Team and has improved in every single event across the board since summer after his junior year. Jones had particularly good meets at Greensboro Sectionals and the Mississippi Short Course State Meet this spring.

His best SCY times are:

50 back – 24.52

100 back – 51.58

200 IM – 1:54.93

50 free – 21.39

100 free – 47.38

100 breast – 59.38

100 fly – 52.64

