KSHSAA 6A Finalist Max Stoneking to Swim for Birmingham Southern

  0 Anne Lepesant | June 10th, 2017 | College, College Recruiting, NCAA Division III, News

Photo courtesy of Max Stoneking

Max Stoneking from Olathe, Kansas, has elected to spend his collegiate career at Division III’s Birmingham Southern College.

“I chose Birmingham Southern College because I felt like the small campus atmosphere was where I could take my swimming and academics to the next level. I also felt like the team dynamic fit me better than anywhere else that I looked at. I am more than excited to be a Panther in the fall!”

Stoneking will make his way to Birmingham, Alabama from Olathe South High School, where he contributed points in multiple events during his high school career. At the 2016 KSHSAA 6A State Meet he finished third in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 IM and was on the 200 medley and 200 free relays. The previous season he took eighth in the IM and fourth in the 500 free.

Stoneking swims year-round for Kansas City Blazers, specializing in distance free and IM.

His top SCY times are:

  • 1650 free – 16:37.91
  • 1000 free – 9:50.09
  • 500 free – 4:46.77
  • 400 IM – 4:12.94
  • 200 fly – 1:57.50

