Conger, Pickrem, Wilson Set Pool Records at Senior Circuit Day #3

2017 TEXAS SENIOR CIRCUIT MEET #2

College Station, Texas

June 8th-10th, 2017

Live results on Meet Mobile, “Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet #2”

The Texas Senior Circuit Meet #2 wrapped up this evening, but arguably the best swim of the day occurred this morning.

Andrew Wilson, representing Longhorn Aquatics, threw down a 27.55 in the prelims of the 50 breast before electing not to swim in finals. However, that time not only broke the pool record, but also stands as the fastest time among US men this season, 0.03 seconds faster than Kevin Cordes’s mark from the Arena PSS stop in Mesa. Wilson’s time puts him outside of the top 25 in the world this season, but is still a good indication that he could challenge for a spot on the USA’s world championships roster, as the winner of the 50 breast at trials will be guaranteed a spot on the squad.

Wilson’s club teammate Jack Conger waited until evening to set his pool record, dropping a 1:56.73 in the 200 fly. That moves him up to 2nd among US swimmers this season, behind only Chase Kalisz and his 1:55.82, also from Mesa. Conger said last week that he hadn’t nailed down his schedule for trials, but the 200 fly will almost certainly be one of his events, and he projects to vie with Kalisz, Tom Shields, Pace Clark, and a few others for one of the two likely spots on the team in this event.

Canada’s Sydney Pickrem, representing the Aggie Swim Club, got in on the record breaking with a 2:11.28 in the 200 IM. That’s almost two seconds off her season best, but not a shabby time for what’s essentially an in-season swim for her. Unlike the American swimmers, she’s already locked up her spot on Canada’s roster, and doesn’t have to be tapered for another six weeks.

Pickrem was part of a near-sweep by the women of the Aggie Swim Club. Jorie Caneta kicked off finals with a 31.53 to win the 50 breast, followed by by Sarah Gibson’s 2:12.77 mark to take 1st in the 200 fly. Lisa Bratton kept things rolling with a 1:01.57 in the 100 back, and Kristin Malone wrapped up the evening with a 26.10 in the 50 free.

Gabrielle Kopenski of Texas Ford Aquatics was the only non-Aggie woman to take an event this evening, touching in 8:45.11 in the 800 free.

The men’s side was a little more diverse in terms of teams whose swimmers earned victories tonight, although of course the Aggies were well represented in their home pool. Jonathan Tybur took advantage of Wilson’s absence to take the 50 breast in 28.94. Fellow Aggie Brock Bonetti touched out Bryce Bohman 56.50 to 56.65 in the 100 back. Bohman, a former West Virginia University swimmer, is part of the pro/post-grad group assembling in Austin and now represents Longhorn Aquatics.

Austin Van Overdam (Aggie) took the 200 IM in 2:06.26, while Nitro’s Chris Yeager won the 1650 in 15:44.93, finishing almost 30 seconds ahead of a field that included future Texas teammate Colter Carman and former Texas swimmer Clark Smith. However, like in Atlanta earlier this month, Smith was apparently swimming the 1500 primarily for a 800 time, and he went out in 7:57.91, a time that makes him the first US swimmer to crack eight minute this season.