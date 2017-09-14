Distance Freestyler Abby Martin Verbally Commits to In-state Illini

Abby Martin of Mason City, Illinois, has announced via social media that she intends to swim for the University of Illinois beginning next fall. Martin is no stranger to Champaign; her sister Emily Martin is just beginning her sophomore season with the Fighting Illini.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Illinois! Cannot wait to continue my academic & athletic careers in Champaign!!! #goillini 🔶🔷”

Like her older sister before her, Abby attends Illini Central High School in Mason City. Illini Central doesn’t have an Illinois High School Association-sanctioned team, so its swimmers can compete only at sectionals at states. In 2013 Emily became the first swimmer in Illini Central history to make the state meet. The following year she was joined by her younger sister, freshman Abby.

Martin swims year-round for Academy Bullets Swim Club. She was a top-8 finisher in the 800 free (6th) and 1500 free (6th) at the Illinois Swimming Senior Long Course Championships this summer, and in 1650 free (6th) and 1000 free (7th) at the Short Course Senior Championships in March. Her top SCY events are:

1650 free – 17:11.58

1000 free – 10:21.76

500 free – 5:02.67

400 IM – 4:32.00

