Arkansas 7A-6A Record-holder Simon Mooney Gives Verbal to Oklahoma Christian

Simon Mooney, from Bentonville, Arkansas, has verbally committed to swim for Oklahoma Christian University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“The program at OC matches what I am looking for in a team and a coaching staff. I felt right at home the minute I walked on campus. It’s a great environment and I am excited to be coached by Olympian Josh Davis. Coach Davis brings an energy and passion for the sport that I look forward to being part of.”

Mooney swims for the Northwest Arkansas Aquatics Sharks under coach Marcel Da Ponte, and for Bentonville High School under coaches Marcel Da Ponte and Nick Nersesian. Co-captain of the Arkansas 7A-6A men’s state-championship high school team, Mooney was recently named an NICSA All-American as part of the Tigers’ state record-breaking 200 medley relay.

In addition to anchoring the winning 200 medley relay at the 2016-2017 AHSAA State 7A-6A Swim Meet, Mooney led off the second-place 200 free relay and finished fourth in the 100 free (49.19) and fifth in the 100 back (55.97), individually.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.60

100 free – 49.19

200 free – 1:47.74

100 back – 53.57

200 back – 1:59.11

LCM times:

100 free – 56.53

100 back – 1:02.95

200 back – 2:16.73

100 fly – 1:01.62

