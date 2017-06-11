VT Keeps Rolling: Polish Sprinter Natalia Fryckowska Commits for 2018

Natalia Fryckowska of Poland has put her name into a quickly-growing class of 2022 for the Virginia Tech women. She was a finalist at the 2015 Baku European Jr Games, touching 4th in the 50 free just off the podium.

“Be ready because my class is going to be awesome!”

TOP TIMES

50 LCM free – 25.84

100 LCM free – 56.85

50 SCM breast – 32.03

50 SCM fly – 27.46

Fryckowska brings a lot of speed to Blacksburg– her times convert to 22.55 in the 50 and 49.77 in the 100 in yards. She’s shown that she’s not solely a freestyler, too. Her 50s convert to 24.73 for fly and 28.85 for breast, so she may be swapped around on some 200 medley relays if and when needed.

Virginia Tech finished 5th at the 2017 ACC Championships. With Fryckowska’s time conversions, she would’ve made the C final in the 50 free and would’ve been right off of the C final cut-off in the 100. That’s huge for the Hokies, though– at the 2017 ACC Champs, they had just one finalist in the 100 free (and she earned one point at 24th place) while they had no scorers in the 50 free. Their sprint free relays were also very weak points in their lineup, and Fryckowska should immediately boost their sprint group when she gets to campus.

Fryckowska’s class is certainly one of the most impressive ones ever for the VT women. She is now the third sprinter coming next fall with 50 free times (or converted times) in the 22-range, and is also the third commit from Europe. The VT women have had lots of recent success with European swimmers, like 2017 400 IM ACC Champion Reka Gyorgy (Hungary), 2017 triple ACC A-finalist Fiona Donnelly (England), and NCAA All-American Klaudia Nazieblo (Poland).

She will join Abby Larson, Alex Slayton, Julia Bruneau, and Loulou Vos in the Virginia Tech class of 2022.

