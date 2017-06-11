2x Illinois HS Champ Georgia White Verbally Commits to Ohio State

Oswego, Illinois’ Georgia White has verbally committed to The Ohio State University’s class of 2022 and will head to Columbus in the fall of 2018.

White is a junior at Oswego East High School. She won gold medals in both the 100 free and 200 free at the 2016 IHSA Girls State Championships last November, after having placed third and fifth in those same events as a sophomore. White also swam legs on Oswego East’s 200 and 400 free relays, helping the Wolves to a third-place team finish overall, with a fourth and a third in the respective relays.

White does her club swimming with Delta Aquatics. While she excels in the entire freestyle range, as well as fly and back, her sweet spot is the 100/200 free. She finaled in both those events at the 2017 NCSA Spring Championship, placing 13th and 20th, respectively.

Her best SCY times include:

  • 200 free – 1:46.69
  • 100 free – 49.93
  • 50 free – 24.07
  • 100 fly – 57.77

