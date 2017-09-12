Academy Bullets Sprinter Jennifer Hauser Verbally Commits to H2Okies

Jennifer Hauser, who hails from Bloomingdale, Illinois, has verbally committed to swim for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I chose Virginia Tech because of their outstanding engineering program and the family-like environment that the team and coaching staff have created. I can’t wait to be an H2okie!!”

Hauser is a senior at Lake Park High School in the Chicago suburb of Roselle; she has represented the Lancers in the 50 free and 100 breast at the last two IHSA State Championships. She also swims year-round for Academy Bullets Swim Club, with whom she has competed at both spring and summer NCSA Championships as a freshman, a sophomore, and a junior. At the 2017 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships, she split a 23.1 to help Academy Bullets’ 4×50 free relay to a third-place finish. Individually she swam the 50/100 free, 50/100 breast and 50 fly. Also in March, she competed in the Illinois Swimming Senior Championships, placing seventh in the 50 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.62

100 free – 52.45

50 breast – 30.01

100 breast – 1:05.27

Hauser will join fellow verbal commits Abby Larson, Alex Slayton, Julia Bruneau, Lauren Meeker, Loulou Vos, Natalia Fryckowska, and Rachael Holp in the Virginia Tech class of 2022.

