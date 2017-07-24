Virginia Tech Secures Verbal Commitment from NOVA’s Lauren Meeker

Lauren Meeker, a rising senior at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville, Virginia, has announced via social media that she has verbally committed to swim for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at virginia tech!!! 🦃🔶 #gokies”

Meeker swims for NOVA of Virginia and competed at 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 200m back. A versatile talent, she swam the 100/200 back, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at 2017 NCSA Spring Junior National Championship in March. A week earlier she won the 200 back at the Virginia Swimming SC Senior Championships and picked up new PBs in the 100 breast and 200 fly.

Meeker’s top SCY times include:

200 back – 1:57.60

100 back – 55.92

50 back – 26.98

200 IM – 2:03.22

400 IM – 4:21.03

200 fly – 2:03.65

100 fly – 57.19

Meeker will be in a H2Okie class of 2022 that will also include verbal commits Abby Larson, Alex Slayton, Julia Bruneau, Loulou Vos, Natalia Fryckowska, and Rachael Holp.

excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at virginia tech!!! 🦃🔶 #gokies pic.twitter.com/WwHQS6Oypb — meeks (@laurenmeekerr) July 24, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].