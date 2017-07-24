Race Video: Adam Peaty Sets Championship Record in 100 Breast

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

World record-holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain crushed his day-old Championship Record in the men’s 100 breast final, swimming the second-fastest time in history and winning the gold medal in 57.47. Peaty is so dominant in this event, just like Sarah Sjöström with the 100 fly and Katie Ledecky with the 800 free, that he owns all ten of the fastest times in history.

Peaty won by more than a body length over the field, but there were some terrific performances in the race for the other two podium spots. Kevin Cordes (58.79) maintained his position as runner-up throughout the race, while Russia’s Kirill Prigoda edged Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki (59.10) and Cody Miller (59.11) to win the bronze medal with 59.05.

Watch the entire race below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

Write-up by Lauren Neidigh:

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR), 57.13, 2016

Championship Record: Adam Peaty, 57.75, 2017

Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 59.23, 2017

Adam Peaty took down his own Championship Record from the semifinals, dominating the field to take gold in 57.47. That was the 2nd fastest performance in history in the event behind only his World Record 57.13 from Rio. The only other man in the field to break 59 was Kevin Cordes, who was slightly off his American Record with a 58.79 for silver.

Russia’s Kirill Prigoda held off a late charge from Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki (59.10) and the USA’s Cody Miller (59.11) for bronze.