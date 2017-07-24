Tusup On Hosszu’s Home Crowd Win: Never Been Part Of Anything Like It

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There’s no denying the loudest cheers within Danube Arena tonight came for Hungary’s own Iron Lady, Katinka Hosszu, who earned the gold medal in the women’s 200m IM. Clocking a tremendous time of 2:07.00, Hosszu touched to the roar of the crowd, which continued as the Olympian exited the pool and eventually made her way onto the podium during the medal ceremony.

Taking it all in right beside her is Hosszu’s coach and husband, Shane Tusup, who describes the experience in the video below. “I’ve never been a part of anything like it, not even at the Olympics,” is how Tusup says the scene unfolded, which is saying a lot considering Hosszu brought home 3 gold medals from Rio.

Video courtesy of FINA.