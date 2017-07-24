Women’s 200 IM Race Video: Hosszu Wins Big in Front of Home Crowd

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Danube Arena was thunderous as hometown favorite Katinka Hosszu was announced at the start of the women’s 200 IM final on Monday night. The cheers continued throughout the entire race, with Hosszu leading each leg of the IM. Less than a second off her own World Record, she claimed her third consecutive World Championship title in the event, made all the more special by the enthusiasm of the crowd. Hosszu finished in 2:07.00, a full body length ahead of second-place Yui Ohashi of Japan.

[Note: At 3:15 in the video you see that Sydney Pickrem, who was lagging behind the field in the 100 fly, hangs onto the wall while the other seven swimmers transition to backstroke. Pickrem eventually exited the pool and was being seen to by the Canadian Team staff.]

Watch the entire race below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

Write-up by Lauren Neidigh:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015

Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015

Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 2:09.98, 2017

As expected, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu dominated the race in front of the home crowd, leading from start to finish with the 6th fastest time in history as she touched in 2:07.00 for her first gold of the meet. Japan’s Yui Ohashi became the 6th fastest performer ever in this event with her 2:07.91 for silver.

Team USA’s Madisyn Cox came out of nowhere at the end, flying through the final 50 to take bronze in 2:09.71, just out-touching teammate Melanie Margalis (2:09.82). Olympic silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor of Great Britain was in the running for bronze through the breaststroke leg, but fell off the pace to finish 7th in 2:10.41.

Fans were also in for a bit of a shock when Canada’s Sydney Pickrem, who was seeded 3rd and considered one of the favorites to medal, got out of the pool on the butterfly lap.