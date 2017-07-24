Sydney Pickrem Exits Pool After Fly Leg In Women’s 200 IM Final

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Canada’s Sydney Pickrem was a prime medal contender heading into the women’s 200 IM final on day 2 in Budapest. Fresh off a Canadian National Record in the semi-finals, Pickrem was seeded 3rd behind two-time defending champion Katinka Hosszu and American Melanie Margalis.
Hosszu was almost a certainty to win on her home soil, but the minor medals were largely up for grabs.
On the fly leg Pickrem was clearly in 8th position, but that wasn’t a surprise as she’s much stronger on the other three strokes. She was the slowest of the eight finalists in the semis on the fly leg as well.
However, after finishing 50 metres, Pickrem stopped swimming. She hit the wall, and proceeded to get out of the pool. Watch a video via Radio-Canada Sports on Twitter:
Abandon de Sydney Pickrem en finale du 200 m quatre nages #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/Kgkx9KKhHI
— Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 24, 2017
Hosszu went onto win gold in 2:07.00, much to the delight of the home crowd. Japan’s Yui Ohashi won silver from lane 8, registering a new national record in 2:07.91. American Madisyn Cox won bronze.
Swimming Canada has tweeted out saying Pickrem is fine and working with Team Canada staff & coaches.
Sydney is fine and working with Team Canada staff & coaches. Thanks to all who have expressed concern.
— Swimming Canada (@SwimmingCanada) July 24, 2017
We have reached out to Swimming Canada and Texas A&M for an official word on the incident, but have not heard back.
Update: According to Anson Henry on Twitter, Pickrem ‘caught water’ at the turn (aka swallowed water), which made her unable to continue.
For those wondering about @sydneypickrem, she caught some water on the turn at 50m could not continue. She is fine tho. #FINABudapest2017
— Anson Henry (@ansonhenry) July 24, 2017
First off, hope Pickrem is okay… Also, is there any video footage of this race that is not geoblocked in the US?
urahrah – there are dozens of rights holders across the country. We’ll have videos up shortly that is viewable in Canada, if that’s what you’re looking for.
According to this tweet Pickrem caught water at the 50m turn – tough break:
@ansonhenry: For those wondering about @sydneypickrem, she caught some water on the turn at 50m could not continue. She is fine tho. #FINABudapest2017
The British commentators didn’t even notice, they were questioning why she was a no show to the final 🙄
That’s what Rowdy said first, too, but the play-by-play guy caught it.