Sydney Pickrem Exits Pool After Fly Leg In Women’s 200 IM Final

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canada’s Sydney Pickrem was a prime medal contender heading into the women’s 200 IM final on day 2 in Budapest. Fresh off a Canadian National Record in the semi-finals, Pickrem was seeded 3rd behind two-time defending champion Katinka Hosszu and American Melanie Margalis.

Hosszu was almost a certainty to win on her home soil, but the minor medals were largely up for grabs.

On the fly leg Pickrem was clearly in 8th position, but that wasn’t a surprise as she’s much stronger on the other three strokes. She was the slowest of the eight finalists in the semis on the fly leg as well.

However, after finishing 50 metres, Pickrem stopped swimming. She hit the wall, and proceeded to get out of the pool. Watch a video via Radio-Canada Sports on Twitter:

Hosszu went onto win gold in 2:07.00, much to the delight of the home crowd. Japan’s Yui Ohashi won silver from lane 8, registering a new national record in 2:07.91. American Madisyn Cox won bronze.

Swimming Canada has tweeted out saying Pickrem is fine and working with Team Canada staff & coaches.

Sydney is fine and working with Team Canada staff & coaches. Thanks to all who have expressed concern. — Swimming Canada (@SwimmingCanada) July 24, 2017

We have reached out to Swimming Canada and Texas A&M for an official word on the incident, but have not heard back.

Update: According to Anson Henry on Twitter, Pickrem ‘caught water’ at the turn (aka swallowed water), which made her unable to continue.