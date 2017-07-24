Race Video: Efimova Misses 100 Breast WR by .01 (then wags finger…)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russia’s Yuliya Efimova clocked a 1:04.36 in the first semi-final of the women’s 100m breaststroke on Monday evening in Budapest. It was the second-fastest swim in history, only .01 off the world record of 1:04.35, set by Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte in 2013.

5 FASTEST PERFORMERS ALL-TIME – WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 1:04.35, 2013 Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 1:04.36, 2017 Jessica Hardy (USA), 1:04.45, 2009 Lilly King (USA), 1:04.53, 2017 Rebecca Soni (USA), 1:04.84, 2009

Efimova gave a little smile and wagged her finger at the end of her race, replaying the cinematic rivalry she and Lilly King had in Rio last summer. Feuds aside, it was a strong performance and sets Efimova up for Tuesday night’s final with the fastest qualifying time in the field. King qualified second with 1:04.53; Meilutyte was third with 1:05.06.

Watch the semi-final race below.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:04.35, 2013

Championship Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:04.35, 2013

Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:05.21, 2014

TOP 8:

Russia’s Yuliya Efimova was over a half second shy of World Record pace at the 50, but flew through the back half to miss the mark by just a hundredth with her 1:04.36 in semifinal 1. Lilly King answered in the next heat with a personal best 1:04.53 to miss the American Record by hundredths.

World Record holder Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania put up a 1:05.06, marking her fastest performance in this event since she 2013. Those 3 are shaping up to be the favorites for the medals in this race, but the USA’s Katie Meili(1:05.48) is also in the conversation after qualifying 4th in a new best time.