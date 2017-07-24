Race Video: Efimova Misses 100 Breast WR by .01 (then wags finger…)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Russia’s Yuliya Efimova clocked a 1:04.36 in the first semi-final of the women’s 100m breaststroke on Monday evening in Budapest. It was the second-fastest swim in history, only .01 off the world record of 1:04.35, set by Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte in 2013.
5 FASTEST PERFORMERS ALL-TIME – WOMEN’S 100 BREAST
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 1:04.35, 2013
- Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 1:04.36, 2017
- Jessica Hardy (USA), 1:04.45, 2009
- Lilly King (USA), 1:04.53, 2017
- Rebecca Soni (USA), 1:04.84, 2009
Efimova gave a little smile and wagged her finger at the end of her race, replaying the cinematic rivalry she and Lilly King had in Rio last summer. Feuds aside, it was a strong performance and sets Efimova up for Tuesday night’s final with the fastest qualifying time in the field. King qualified second with 1:04.53; Meilutyte was third with 1:05.06.
Watch the semi-final race below.
Video courtesy of NBC Sports.
Write-up by Lauren Neidigh:
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:04.35, 2013
- Championship Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:04.35, 2013
- Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:05.21, 2014
TOP 8:
- Yuliya Efimova, RUS, 1:04.36
- Lilly King, USA, 1:04.53
- Ruta Meilutyte, LTU, 1:05.06
- Katie Meili, USA, 1:05.48
- Shi Jinglin, CHN, 1:06.47
- Jessica Vall, ESP, 1:06.62
- Kierra Smith, CAN, 1:06.62
- Sarah Vasey, GBR, 1:06.81
Russia’s Yuliya Efimova was over a half second shy of World Record pace at the 50, but flew through the back half to miss the mark by just a hundredth with her 1:04.36 in semifinal 1. Lilly King answered in the next heat with a personal best 1:04.53 to miss the American Record by hundredths.
World Record holder Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania put up a 1:05.06, marking her fastest performance in this event since she 2013. Those 3 are shaping up to be the favorites for the medals in this race, but the USA’s Katie Meili(1:05.48) is also in the conversation after qualifying 4th in a new best time.
Leave a Reply
15 Comments on "Race Video: Efimova Misses 100 Breast WR by .01 (then wags finger…)"
You misspelled “Lance Armstrong”.
Better living through chemistry! 👍
I nearly threw up. Hopefully she used too much of her energy going that and those two 200 ims on day one wore her out so we will see 1:04 high. King can rise to the occasion and I really hope she does
if you’re serious then I think maybe you should reevaluate how you are processing your emotions, because that is not a healthy reaction to something like this.