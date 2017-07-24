Efimova Comes Within .01 of 100 Breast WR, Wags Finger

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Controversial Russian Yuliya Efimova produced the second fastest swim in the history of the women’s 100 breast during the 2nd finals session in Budapest, clocking in at 1:04.36 in the first semi-final. The world record currently stands at 1:04.35, set by Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte at the 2013 Championships in Barcelona.

Efimova, who had an ongoing feud with American Lilly King last summer in Rio amid her own doping controversy, mockingly wagged her finger after the swim. The finger wag became famous when Efimova did it in semi 1, and then King mockingly did it in the 2nd semi at the Olympics, after she went a faster time.

In the second semi, King went 1:04.53, a new best time and the 6th fastest performance in history. She also becomes the 4th fastest performer in history. Efimova’s best time coming into the meet was 1:04.82, which was also the Russian Record that has now been lowered.

Meilutyte, who was off in Rio placing 7th, announces her return to the top tier in this event qualifying 3rd behind the two polarizing figures in 1:05.06. Katie Meili qualified 4th overall in 1:05.48, and the Rio bronze medalist will battle the world record holder for the 3rd place medal once again in the final.

5 Fastest Performers All-Time – Women’s 100 Breast