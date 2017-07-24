Adam Peaty Clocks 57.47 For 2nd Fastest Ever, Meet Record In 100 BR

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty continued his assault on the men’s 100 breast field in the final, posting a time of 57.47 to break his own Championship meet record of 57.75 set yesterday in the semi-finals. It is the second fastest performance in history, only trailing his mark of 57.13 set in the 2016 Olympic final.

Peaty also becomes the first man to ever do the Worlds-Olympics-Worlds triple, and the first since Brendan Hansen (2005, 2007) to repeat as World Champion. Hungary’s Norbert Rozsa also accomplished the feat in 1991 and 1994.

Peaty was out under record pace in 26.50, but closed almost half a second slower than Rio to miss the record by just over three tenths. The speed is a good sign for the 50 breast coming up, as the world record is just eight one-hundredths faster than he opened at 26.42.

American Kevin Cordes didn’t quite go as fast as his American Record in the semis, but did take the silver in 58.79 after finishing 4th in Rio. Russia’s Kirill Prigoda lowered his National Record from the semis, claiming bronze from lane 8 in 59.05. Rio bronze medalist Cody Miller settled for 5th in 59.11, just behind Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki (59.10).

Ten Fastest Swims of All-Time – Men’s 100 Breast