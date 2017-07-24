2017 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
The heats of the women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 1500 free are on the docket for this morning’s competition on day two in Budapest.
You can read a full preview of this morning’s events here.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – HEATS
- WR 58.12 SPOFFORTH Gemma GBR Rome (ITA) 28 JUL 2009
- CR 58.12 SPOFFORTH Gemma GBR Rome (ITA) 28 JUL 2009
- WJR 59.34 ATHERTON Minna AUS Brisbane (AUS) 2 JUL 2016
- Kylie Masse (CAN): 58.62
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 58.80
- Emily Seebohm (AUS): 58.95
- Anastasiia Fesikova (RUS): 59.58
- Olivia Smoliga (USA): 59.70
- Kathleen Baker (USA): 59.76
- Holly Barratt (AUS): 59.87
- Chen Jie (CHN): 59.88 / Kathleen Dawson (GBR): 59.88
- Daria Ustinova (RUS): 59.90
- Georgia Davies (GBR): 1:00.24
- Simona Baumrtova (CZE): 1:00.28
- Hilary Caldwell (CAN): 1:00.37
- Kira Toussaint (NED): 1:00.52 / Fu Yuanhui (CHN): 1:00.52
- Daryna Zevina (UKR): 1:00.59
Kylie Masse of Canada put up the top time of the morning with 58.62, half a second off her best time of 58.21. The Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu finished second in 58.80, followed by Aussie veteran Emily Seebohm in 58.95. The trio were the only swimmers under 59.
Russia’s Anastasiia Fesikova finished fourth in 59.58. Next was the pair of Americans, Kathleen Baker and Olivia Smoliga, in 59.70 and 59.76, respectively, both looking easy in the water.
Australia’s oldest-ever Worlds team rookie, 29-year-old Holly Barratt finished seventh in 59.87, followed by the pair of China’s Chen Jie and Great Britain’s Kathleen Dawson.
MEN’S 100 BACK – HEATS
- WR 51.85 MURPHY Ryan USA Rio (BRA) 13 AUG 2016
- CR 52.19 PEIRSOL Aaron USA Rome (ITA) 2 AUG 2009
- WJR 53.65 KOLESNIKOV Kliment RUS Hodmezovasarhely (HUN) 7 JUL 2016
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – HEATS
- WR 1:04.35 MEILUTYTE Ruta LTU Barcelona (ESP) 29 JUL 2013
- CR 1:04.35 MEILUTYTE Ruta LTU Barcelona (ESP) 29 JUL 2013
- WJR 1:05.39 30.48 MEILUTYTE Ruta LTU Nanjing (CHN) 20 AUG 2014
MEN’S 200 FREE – HEATS
- WR 1:42.00 BIEDERMANN Paul GER Rome (ITA) 28 JUL 2009
- CR 1:42.00 BIEDERMANN Paul GER Rome (ITA) 28 JUL 2009
- WJR 1:47.10 ROONEY Maxime USA San Antonio, TX (USA) 7 AUG 2015
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – PRELIMS
- WR 15:25.48 LEDECKY Katie USA Kazan (RUS) 4 AUG 2015
- CR 15:25.48 LEDECKY Katie USA Kazan (RUS) 4 AUG 2015
- WJR 15:28.36 LEDECKY Katie USA Gold Coast (AUS) 24 AUG 2014
And so it begins….
There we go again ……….🎉
So much nicer to here Brittany MacLean. Not sure I can handle Rowdy at 2:30 AM.
i understand that very well