2017 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The heats of the women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 1500 free are on the docket for this morning’s competition on day two in Budapest.

You can read a full preview of this morning’s events here.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – HEATS

WR 58.12 SPOFFORTH Gemma GBR Rome (ITA) 28 JUL 2009

CR 58.12 SPOFFORTH Gemma GBR Rome (ITA) 28 JUL 2009

WJR 59.34 ATHERTON Minna AUS Brisbane (AUS) 2 JUL 2016

Kylie Masse (CAN): 58.62 Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 58.80 Emily Seebohm (AUS): 58.95 Anastasiia Fesikova (RUS): 59.58 Olivia Smoliga (USA): 59.70 Kathleen Baker (USA): 59.76 Holly Barratt (AUS): 59.87 Chen Jie (CHN): 59.88 / Kathleen Dawson (GBR): 59.88 Daria Ustinova (RUS): 59.90 Georgia Davies (GBR): 1:00.24 Simona Baumrtova (CZE): 1:00.28 Hilary Caldwell (CAN): 1:00.37 Kira Toussaint (NED): 1:00.52 / Fu Yuanhui (CHN): 1:00.52 Daryna Zevina (UKR): 1:00.59

Kylie Masse of Canada put up the top time of the morning with 58.62, half a second off her best time of 58.21. The Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu finished second in 58.80, followed by Aussie veteran Emily Seebohm in 58.95. The trio were the only swimmers under 59.

Russia’s Anastasiia Fesikova finished fourth in 59.58. Next was the pair of Americans, Kathleen Baker and Olivia Smoliga, in 59.70 and 59.76, respectively, both looking easy in the water.

Australia’s oldest-ever Worlds team rookie, 29-year-old Holly Barratt finished seventh in 59.87, followed by the pair of China’s Chen Jie and Great Britain’s Kathleen Dawson.

MEN’S 100 BACK – HEATS

WR 51.85 MURPHY Ryan USA Rio (BRA) 13 AUG 2016

CR 52.19 PEIRSOL Aaron USA Rome (ITA) 2 AUG 2009

WJR 53.65 KOLESNIKOV Kliment RUS Hodmezovasarhely (HUN) 7 JUL 2016

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – HEATS

WR 1:04.35 MEILUTYTE Ruta LTU Barcelona (ESP) 29 JUL 2013

CR 1:04.35 MEILUTYTE Ruta LTU Barcelona (ESP) 29 JUL 2013

WJR 1:05.39 30.48 MEILUTYTE Ruta LTU Nanjing (CHN) 20 AUG 2014

MEN’S 200 FREE – HEATS

WR 1:42.00 BIEDERMANN Paul GER Rome (ITA) 28 JUL 2009

CR 1:42.00 BIEDERMANN Paul GER Rome (ITA) 28 JUL 2009

WJR 1:47.10 ROONEY Maxime USA San Antonio, TX (USA) 7 AUG 2015

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – PRELIMS