2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Several sources tell SwimSwam that Rio Olympic silver medalist Chad le Clos will be scratching out of tomorrow’s 200 freestyle. He’s currently seeded 5th.
The reports come from the same sources who tipped SwimSwam that fellow South African Olympic champ Cameron van der Burgh would be scratching the 100 breaststroke, a move that did indeed happen this morning in Budapest.
Le Clos, mainly a butterflyer, came up with a statement swim in the 200 free back at South African Nationals in April, going a 1:46.84 that at the time checked in at #2 worldwide for the season. Three months later, he’s still just outside the top 10 in the world ranks, and two swimmers ahead of him (Zane Grothe, Gabriele Detti) won’t race the event tomorrow. Le Clos, seeded at a 1:45.20 from last summer’s Rio Olympics, would have had an inside lane in the heats.
That time won silver at the 2016 Olympics, just six tenths out of gold. Le Clos is also entered in the 100 and 200 butterfly races later in the week, and finals of the 200 free does conflict with semifinals of the 200 fly. Le Clos, a fearless front-half swimmer, can have a tendency to wear himself out in 200-meter races, especially in a Worlds format that requires three swims (heats, semifinals, finals) of each event.
Le Clos still appears on tomorrow’s start lists, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the meet documents leading up to tomorrow’s prelims session.
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "Chad le Clos Scratching 200 Free On Day 2 Of Worlds, Sources Say"
Dressel has them shook
Their only hope is that Dressel is so high right now from his incredible first day that he can’t sleep. Of course, after they watched Dressel today, Schooling and LeClos probably won’t be able to sleep either.
That won’t work. He only has the 50 free final tomorrow. He probably gets to sleep in and wake up when rested. 💪
Are you the real PVDH?
I wish
Watch out for Chad on the 200 fly. He could win the gold… then again so could Cseh, or Sakai, or Kenderesi.
The field is too strong for him maybe, Sun Yang, Haas, Guy and maybe he thinks he has no chances to get a medal in this event!
He does have a chance, but it may have killed his 200 fly in Rio, so he wants to scratch it because he cares more about the fly.
A smart move in my opinion. He wants the 200 fly-throne back. Heck, he’s even had nightmares about it.
He will only be the steward till he gets 1:51.50
He will never get that low
Exactly