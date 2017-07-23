Hungary Erupts for Relay Bronze, Blazes New Trail for the Coming Years

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

EUROPEAN RECAP

With the World Championships coming to Budapest, the Hungarian team had added pressure to perform to their best. Tonight, multiple swims on both the men’s and women’s side showed the world that Hungary is deeper than just Katinka Hosszu and Laszlo Cseh, and even better, that a lot of their nation’s talent is just getting started.

The biggest Hungarian statement today came from the men’s 4×100 free relay– not usually an event in which Hungary has ever excelled at. In fact, they have never made the podium in this race at a LC World Championships or an Olympic Games, ever. If there’s ever a time for emphatic firsts, however, it’s on home turf at a major international championship.

Buzz began during prelims, with Dominik Kozma leading off in 48.61 to break his 2014 national record. He was followed by Nandor Nemeth (48.51), Peter Holoda (48.08) and Richard Bohus (48.07) to combine for a 3:13.28, good for fifth after prelims and smashing the Hungarian 4×100 free relay record by almost two full seconds. All but Nemeth were on that record-setting relay from Rio, but Bohus and Holoda were both at least a half-second faster than they were in Rio.

In tonight’s final, the Hungarians really shined. Kozma went 48.26, taking another large chunk out of his national record, followed by a great 48.04 split from Nemeth, who is only 18 years old. Holoda was a bit off of his morning swim with a 48.48, but it really didn’t matter, as Bohus unleashed a monster split of 47.21, the third-best split in the field (not adjusting for flat start/flying start discrepancies).

The Hungarians ended with their first medal in this race at a major LC summer meet, going 3:11.99, a marked improvement from their 3:15.21 national record prior to this meet. They also did so without Laszlo Cseh, who has been the most well-known Hungarian male swimmer during his storied career.

Success was not limited to this relay, though, tonight in Budapest. Two Hungarians raced the women’s 400 free final, with Boglarka Kapas and Ajna Kesely finishing 5th and 6th, respectively. It wasn’t a great swim for Kapas, but it was a lifetime best for Kesely (4:05.77), who keeps getting better. The 15-year-old is a fast-rising star for Hungary, and if she keeps getting better, she will be very dangerous in Tokyo– but probably much sooner.

Meanwhile, Katinka Hosszu set herself up nicely for a great swim in the 200 IM final tomorrow, and she will likely be winning Hungary’s first gold at this meet.

Laszlo Cseh and Liliana Szilagyi just missed the finals in their 50 fly and 100 fly, respectively. Still, Cseh’s 50 fly is far from his best event, and he’s not one of the newcomers to the international scene. Between Tamas Kenderesi and WJR holder Kristof Milak, there is plenty of young butterfly speed for the coming years. Szilagyi was a crushing 9th in the 100 fly semis, but her 57.75 was a great swim for her, just .05 off of her national record, and she’s much better in the 200. In the women’s 4×100 free relay, though they did not make the final, the Hungarians beat Italy (holding off Federica Pellegrini) and swam well without Hosszu.

The disappointing swim came from Daniel Gyurta, who was only able to manage a 1:00.76 in the men’s 100 breast for 26th, well outside of semifinal qualification. He’s much better in the 200, but the former world record holder is on the last legs of his career, and Hungary will be looking for new breaststroke talent to fill his shoes.

Overall, though, Hungary made its presence known on night one, and you could feel it. The crowd went nuts every time a Hungarian swimmer showed up to swim behind the blocks, even for prelims, and many of their national team-ers delivered today.

National Records, Day 1

Felix Auboeck, Austria (400 free 3:44.19)

Maria Ugolkova, Switzerland (200 IM 2:12.24)

Mathys Goosen, Netherlands (50 fly 23.52)

Kirill Prigoda, Russia (100 breast 59.24)

Ilya Shymanovich, Belarus (100 breast 59.84)

Erik Persson, Sweden (100 breast 1:00.08)

Hungary (M400 free relay 3:11.99)

Sweden (W400 free relay 3:33.94)

European Medal Table