2016 Silver Medalist Cameron van der Burgh A No-Show In 100 Breast

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

2012 Olympic champion and 2016 silver medalist Cameron van der Burgh was a no-show in the heats of the men’s 100 breaststroke. There was a rumor going around that this was the case, but nothing was confirmed until he was nowhere to be seen in lane 4 of the penultimate heat.

In his absence world record holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain led the field easily at 58.21, followed by Americans Cody Miller and Kevin Cordes.

This leaves just the 50 breast on van der Burgh’s schedule, an event in which he has won a medal in the last five World Championships, twice winning the title.

Along with the rumour of van der Burgh skipping the 100 breast, there was another going around that fellow South African Chad Le Clos would skip the 200 free. Like van der Burgh in the 100 breast, Le Clos was also the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 200 free.