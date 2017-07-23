2017 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Preview

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second preliminary session of the 2017 FINA World Championships will feature a total of five events: the women’s and men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 1500 free. Four of the five will advance the top-16 to the semi-finals on day 2, while the top-8 in the women’s mile will advance straight to the final scheduled for day 3.

First up will be the women’s 100 back, which is bound to be an exciting event with plenty of big names. The first circle-seeded heat will have Americans Kathleen Baker and Olivia Smoliga side-by-side, while the last heat features world #1 Kylie Masse and defending champion Emily Seebohm. In between the two, Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu takes the middle lane alongside China’s Fu Yuanhui, who tied Masse for Olympic bronze behind Hosszu and Baker in Rio.

This is an event where Hosszu could potentially scratch, as the semi-finals take place shortly prior to the 200 IM final. She’ll likely swim the heats and re-evaluate from there.

In the men’s event, defending champion Mitch Larkin, world #1 Xu Jiayu and Olympic champion Ryan Murphy will take lane 4 in their respective seeded heats. 2012 gold medalist Matt Grevers, the only other man seeded under 53 seconds, will swim alongside Murphy in heat 5.

Initially seeded 5th at 52.76, Russian Evgeny Rylov has scratched the event, opening a spot for world junior record holder Kliment Kolesnikov. Kolesnikov will swim alongside the other Russian, Grigory Tarasevich, in heat 4 with Xu.

The women’s 100 breast will be the 1st of a three round battle between American Lilly King and Russian Yuliya Efimova.

They won’t cross paths just yet, as world #1 Efimova will swim in the sixth of six heats alongside world record holder Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania. King will swim in heat 5, and her American teammate Katie Meili headlines heat 4.

The men’s 200 free is another race that’s expected to be tightly contested and thus very exciting. Fresh off a title in the 400 free on day 1, China’s Sun Yang will center the last heat, flanked by defending champ James Guy and his British teammate Duncan Scott.

The first circle-seeded heat includes Park Tae Hwan, Mack Horton and Aleksandr Krasnykh, and the 7th heat will be headlined by Americans Townley Haas and Blake Pieroni. Olympic silver medalist Chad Le Clos is also scheduled to swim in heat 7, but rumor has it he will scratch. We’ll have to wait and see. For now, he’s still on the start lists.

Initially the #4 seed, American Leah Smith has decided to scratch the women’s 1500 free. That makes the event even more wide open, as there are only 22 women scheduled to swim.

Katie Ledecky is the overwhelming favorite, while Hungarian Boglarka Kapas is the clear favorite for silver. Ledecky will swim in heat 3 with Spain’s Mireia Belmonte, who missed the 400 free final on day 1. Kapas made the 400 final but was a bit off her best, which could open up the battle for the minor medals. One who could step up is Italian Simona Quadarella, who will swim beside her in the 2nd heat.

