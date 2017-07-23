2017 FINA World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s finally here. The first races for hardware will kick off at 11:30am eastern in Budapest, including finals for the men’s and women’s 400 free and the men’s and women’s 4×100 free relay. Katie Ledecky will be shooting for a world record in her 400 free tonight, and there are four other semifinals taking place tonight. To get a deeper analysis on tonight’s finals session, you can check out the day 1 finals preview right here.

LIVE STREAM (if you have the Olympic Channel)

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

  • WR – 3:40.07, BIEDERMANN Paul: 26 JUL 2009
  • CR – 3:40.07, BIEDERMANN Paul: 26 JUL 2009
  • WJR – 3:44.60, HORTON Mack: 1 APR 2014
  1. Sun Yang, China 3:41.38
  2. Mack Horton, Australia 3:4
  3. Gabriele Detti, Italy 3:4

It was all Sun Yang of China tonight in the men’s 400 free. As the field crept towards the 200 mark, Yang moved out front and never looked back. He had built an insurmountable lead by the 300 mark, and he turned on his kick and buried the field, winning gold in 3:41.38. His rival, Australia’s Mack Horton, turned in the silver medal time of 3:43.85, just edging Italy’s Gabriele Detti (3:43.93). Cameras picked up a visible glare from Sun in Horton’s direction, continuing to fuel their heated rivalry.

Park Taehwan was close for fourth at 3:44.38, unable to touch ahead of Horton and Detti. Felix Auboeck, of Austria, ended up 5th (3:45.21) as he is building off of a very impressive freshman year at the University of Michigan. James Guy of GBR (3:45.58) touched just ahead of the USA’s Zane Grothe (3:45.86), while Aussie David McKeon finished 8th in 3:46.27.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – SEMIFINALS

  • WR – 55.48, SJOSTROM Sarah: 7 AUG 2016
  • CR – 55.64, SJOSTROM Sarah:  3 AUG 2015
  • WJR –  56.46 OLEKSIAK Penelope: 7 AUG 2016

MEN’S 50 FLY – SEMIFINALS

  • WR – 22.43, MUNOZ PEREZ Rafael: 5 APR 2009
  • CR – 22.67, CAVIC Milorad: 27 JUL 2009
  • WJR – 23.39, LI Zhuhao: 29 SEP 2015

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

  • WR – 3:56.46, LEDECKY Katie USA: 7 AUG 2016
  • CR – 3:59.06, LEDECKY Katie USA: 23 JUL 2017
  • WJR – 3:58.37, LEDECKY Katie USA: 23 AUG 2014

MEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

  • WR – 57.13, PEATY Adam GBR: 7 AUG 2016
  • CR – 58.18, PEATY Adam GBR: 2 AUG 2015
  • WJR – 59.23, MARTINENGHI Nicolo’ ITA: 2 JUL 2017

WOMEN’S 200 IM – SEMIFINALS

  • WR – 2:06.12 HOSSZU Katinka: 3 AUG 2015
  • CR — 2:06.12 HOSSZU Katinka: 3 AUG 2015
  • WJR – 2:09.98, IKEE Rikako: 29 JAN 2017

MEN’S 4×100 FREE – FINAL

  • WR – 3:08.24, United States: 11 AUG 2008
  • CR – 3:09.21, United States: 26 JUL 2009

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE – FINAL

  • WR – 3:30.65, Australia: 6 AUG 2016
  • CR – 3:31.48, Australia: 2 AUG 2015

In This Story

Leave a Reply

62 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
swimfan

Live stream tips/link?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
35 minutes 55 seconds ago
Philip

Search USAGOALs, I would give you a direct link but I’m at work.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
18 minutes 34 seconds ago
xenon

yep usagoals. The swimming is on the synchronized swimming link. I’m trying to find a euro sport link though. Rowdy Gains is on this one.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
15 minutes 7 seconds ago
Swimgeekgirl

Which one of the six links work? I can’t seem to get any of them to go up.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes 18 seconds ago
He Gets It Done Again

Thank goodness the meet is finally here and we’re in Budapest (315 feet elevation) and not Guadalajara (5,138 feet) where FINA originally voted to have these championships.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
35 minutes 35 seconds ago
theroboticrichardsimmons

Is there a live stream for this meet?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes 40 seconds ago
Philip

Try USAGOALs

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes 34 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo#

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
13 minutes 53 seconds ago
swammer17

THANK YOU!!! Do you have sound on this link or is it just video? Mine is silent. But it is better than nothing!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes 17 seconds ago
75M FREE
My biggest impressions from the Prelims watch (day 1): — Belmonte is already seeing (maybe) the ill effects of a schedule that is a bit too loaded. — Hungarians are really delivering for their home crowd. Many sneaking into Top 8/16, and Hosszu getting the crowd to go nuts in just a prelim swim. — Efimova in the 200 IM: LOL. — Favorite heat: 2nd-to-last men’s 400m free heat. Though not the best USA showing, the outside lanes were loaded and those in the center seemed to have no idea they were sitting in 5th or 6th. WOW. — Overall, no massive surprises for the USA team this morning, though the men’s 400 free relay heat did give me a… Read more »
Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
32 minutes 15 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

Read More »