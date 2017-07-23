2017 FINA World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s finally here. The first races for hardware will kick off at 11:30am eastern in Budapest, including finals for the men’s and women’s 400 free and the men’s and women’s 4×100 free relay. Katie Ledecky will be shooting for a world record in her 400 free tonight, and there are four other semifinals taking place tonight. To get a deeper analysis on tonight’s finals session, you can check out the day 1 finals preview right here.

LIVE STREAM (if you have the Olympic Channel)

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

WR – 3:40.07, BIEDERMANN Paul: 26 JUL 2009

CR – 3:40.07, BIEDERMANN Paul: 26 JUL 2009

WJR – 3:44.60, HORTON Mack: 1 APR 2014

Sun Yang, China 3:41.38 Mack Horton, Australia 3:4 Gabriele Detti, Italy 3:4

It was all Sun Yang of China tonight in the men’s 400 free. As the field crept towards the 200 mark, Yang moved out front and never looked back. He had built an insurmountable lead by the 300 mark, and he turned on his kick and buried the field, winning gold in 3:41.38. His rival, Australia’s Mack Horton, turned in the silver medal time of 3:43.85, just edging Italy’s Gabriele Detti (3:43.93). Cameras picked up a visible glare from Sun in Horton’s direction, continuing to fuel their heated rivalry.

Park Taehwan was close for fourth at 3:44.38, unable to touch ahead of Horton and Detti. Felix Auboeck, of Austria, ended up 5th (3:45.21) as he is building off of a very impressive freshman year at the University of Michigan. James Guy of GBR (3:45.58) touched just ahead of the USA’s Zane Grothe (3:45.86), while Aussie David McKeon finished 8th in 3:46.27.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – SEMIFINALS

WR – 55.48, SJOSTROM Sarah: 7 AUG 2016

CR – 55.64, SJOSTROM Sarah: 3 AUG 2015

WJR – 56.46 OLEKSIAK Penelope: 7 AUG 2016

MEN’S 50 FLY – SEMIFINALS

WR – 22.43, MUNOZ PEREZ Rafael: 5 APR 2009

CR – 22.67, CAVIC Milorad: 27 JUL 2009

WJR – 23.39, LI Zhuhao: 29 SEP 2015

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

WR – 3:56.46, LEDECKY Katie USA: 7 AUG 2016

CR – 3:59.06, LEDECKY Katie USA: 23 JUL 2017

WJR – 3:58.37, LEDECKY Katie USA: 23 AUG 2014

MEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

WR – 57.13, PEATY Adam GBR: 7 AUG 2016

CR – 58.18, PEATY Adam GBR: 2 AUG 2015

WJR – 59.23, MARTINENGHI Nicolo’ ITA: 2 JUL 2017

WOMEN’S 200 IM – SEMIFINALS

WR – 2:06.12 HOSSZU Katinka: 3 AUG 2015

CR — 2:06.12 HOSSZU Katinka: 3 AUG 2015

WJR – 2:09.98, IKEE Rikako: 29 JAN 2017

MEN’S 4×100 FREE – FINAL

WR – 3:08.24, United States: 11 AUG 2008

CR – 3:09.21, United States: 26 JUL 2009

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE – FINAL