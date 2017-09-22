Caeleb Dressel Swims Fastest-Ever September 50 Free at All-Florida

2017 ALL-FLORIDA INVITE

Friday, September 22 – Sunday, September 24, 2017

University of Florida – Stephen O’Connell Center

Gainesville, FL

Short Course Yards

Results available on Meet Mobile

Day 1 Complete Results

The Florida Gators dominated the metaphorical gold medals on day 1 of the 2017 season-opening All-Florida Invite. That included a 19.21 50 yard free victory from U.S. Olympian and 7-time World Champions Caeleb Dressel, who scratched the 200 IM final on Thursday in favor of the 50 free – one of his specialty events.

He also split 19.10 on the leadoff of Florida’s winning 200 free relay, where he combined with Jan Switkowski (19.71), Enzo Scarpe (20.36), and Mark Szaranek (20.09) for a nation’s-best 1:19.26.

Dressel’s two swims are the first two sub-20 in the event nationally so far this season, and just misses the NCAA Automatic Qualifying Time of 19.05 (though 19.10 will definitely earn an invite). Further, as far as we can tell, it’s the fastest time ever done in September – bettering a 19.50 done by Alabama’s Kristian Gkolomeev on September 12th, 2014. Gkolomeev finished 2nd behind a then-freshman Dressel at NCAAs in the 50 free that year.

Dressel’s 3rd swim of the evening was on the fly leg of Florida’s medley relay, where his recorded split was 47.79, though there were errors in Florida’s splits, so that very well may be mis-timed. The Gators won that relay in 3:17.13. Dressel took Worlds gold in the long course 100 fly this summer in the 2nd-fastest time in history, behind only Michael Phelps.

While Dressel pulled out of his chance at an individual double on day 1, his sophomore teammate Savanna Faulconer did not. She entered finals as the top seed in the 500 free and 200 IM, and after winning the former in 4:52.34 (almost two seconds clear of the field), she just barely missed the 2nd win by taking 2nd place in the 200 IM in 2;02.43. Her teammate Kelly Fertel beat her out by .01 seconds in 2:02.42.

Florida swept the men’s events (Jan Switkowski won the 500 free in 4:25.04, and the 200 IM in 1:48.93), but the rising Florida State Seminoles were able to pick off some first place points on the women’s side.

Lexi Smith swam 23.03 to win the women’s 50 free ahead of Sherridon Dressel (23.41, of the same Dressels), and came back an event later to anchor the Florida State winning 400 medley relay (3:42.32). U.S. Summer Nationals finalist Natalie Pierce split 1:01.37 on the Seminoles’ breaststroke leg.

This meet has a pared-down field from prior years, where it truly was nearly an all-Florida invite. This year, the Florida and Florida State men are the only teams attending, while the women’s field also includes Miami (who don’t sponsor men’s swimming).

Scores After Day 1:

Men:

Florida – 367 Florida St. – 324

Women: