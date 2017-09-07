Looking Forward: NCAA Time Standards For 2017-2018

With the NCAA season officially beginning next week with the nation’s first dual meet, now seems a fitting time to review the updated time standards for the 2018 NCAA Championships.

At the Division I level, the B standards have been frozen for the past several years, and 2018 is no exception. The B times remain the same, though A times have continued to get faster across the board. In terms of real-world impact, the B standards don’t have much significance. Swimming an A time in any event qualifies an athlete to compete in that event at NCAAs. Once into the meet, that athlete can enter any events with a B cut, up to three total events individually.

Merely making a B cut doesn’t earn an NCAA bid, though the fastest B cuts do make the invite list.

If the A times make your eyes pop, you’re not alone. As the NCAA has surged in speed, the qualifying times have become extraordinarily fast. A couple key events have crossed big barriers: the men’s 200 IM is now sub-1:42 for the first time in history. The men’s 400 IM dropped below 4:40. The women’s 200 back is now under 1:51, and women’s 100 breast under 59.

Here’s a brief refresher on how NCAA qualifying works (read the full explanation here):

In individual races, all swimmers with “A” standards automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. Thereafter, swimmers are chosen event-by-event, lined up to an equal number across all events, until the maximum number of individual swimmers have been selected (235 for men, 281 for women). Relay Events: All relays with the Qualifying Standard can swim at the NCAA Championships, provided they have 1 individual (swimmer or diver) invited to the meet as well. Once a team has a relay invited, they can swim any relay in which they have a provisional standard as well. Relays are qualified “to the team,” not to the individual swimmers, so teams can take whichever swimmers they want to participate in relays.

