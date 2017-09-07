USA Swimming Names 2017-2018 National Junior Team

USA Swimming has named its National Junior Team for the 2017-2018 season, headed by four-event qualifiers Taylor Ault, Lucie Nordmann and Trey Freeman.

The National Junior Team is made up of athletes who are 18 or younger as of September 1, 2017, who are eligible to compete for the U.S. internationally and who have not competed at an individual event at the Olympics, World Championships or Pan Pacific Games. That appears to rule out two of the top 18-and-unders for Team USA, Regan Smith and Michael Andrew. Smith competed at this summer’s World Championships and Andrew swam at last year’s Short Course World Championships.

You can see the full selection procedures here.

The team is pulled from FINA’s world rankings, with the top 2 swimmers in each Olympic event making the team first. Then the third and fourth swimmers in the relay-distance freestyles (100 and 200) are selected, and a few more athletes are added if they haven’t yet qualified but have a high world rank (top 75 for girls, top 100 for boys) in an Olympic event.

The qualifying period is January 1 – August 31, 2017.

The full qualifiers are listed below: