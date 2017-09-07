SMU Men Announce 2017-18 Slate

Head Coach Eddie Sinnott and the SMU men’s swimming and diving program have announced the 2017-18 slate, which includes competition back on the Hilltop for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The Mustangs will host five events at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium, including the 2018 American Athletic Conference Championships held in February. SMU also welcomes LSU (Nov. 3), Missouri (Jan. 5) and Northwestern (Jan. 13) to the new facility.

“We are extremely excited to have Mustang swimming and diving back on the Hilltop this season,” Sinnott said. “It will be great to have our student-athletes training and competing in this state-of-the-art facility. We are optimistic about the future and being able to continue to build on the rich history and tradition that has been established over the last seven decades.”

The season opens on the road with the North Texas Relays (Sept. 29) and a trip across the Metroplex to face rival TCU (Oct. 25). Following the Mustangs’ facility opening against LSU on Nov. 3, the 2017 portion of the schedule closes at the Texas A&M Invite Nov. 16-18. SMU returns to College Station Jan. 26 for a dual meet with the Aggies.

Championship season begins Feb. 14 with the four-day American Athletic Conference Championships held in Dallas for the first time, and continues with the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships March 21-24 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NCAA Zone Diving will take place March 5-7 in Minneapolis.

Admission for swimming and diving events at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center is free. The facility is located at 5550 SMU Boulevard.

2017-18 Schedule

Sept. 29 UNT Relays Lewisville, Texas Oct. 25 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas Nov. 3 LSU Dallas Nov. 16-18 Texas A&M Invite College Station, Texas Jan. 5 Missouri Dallas Jan. 13 Northwestern Dallas Jan. 26 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas Feb. 3 Pre-Conference Time Trial Dallas Feb. 14-17 American Championships Dallas March 1-3 American S.C. Champs Austin, Texas March 5-7 NCAA Zone Diving Minneapolis, Minn. March 21-24 NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. April 12-14 Arena Pro Swim Series Mesa, Ariz.

