Allen High School Announces 2017-18 Team, Ready To Defend 7 6A Title

The Allen High School Swim & Dive Team is excited to announce its 2017-2018 Teams. AHS Swim & Dive is putting its largest team in its history in the pool with 102 Athletes. As the defending District 7 6A Champions headed into this season they look to have a good shot to defend their title and compete at a high level.

Swim Team Captains for this year are: Emily Chesman, Brianna Hodgkins, Sydney Trent, Carl Boutin, Jason Park and Bing Yi

Dive Team Captain for this year are: Vanessa Sun

Coaches: Swim—Brent Mitchell Dive—Dawn McCain

Varsity Swim

Grade

Girls

12, Chesman Emily

12 Hodgkins Brianna

12 Trent Sydney

11 Armistead Adalyn

11 Chou Lauren

11 Hsing Karsen

11 Perry Madison

11 Peters Alicia

11 Porter Arwen

11 Sathyanna Neha

11 Story Caroline

10 Bernier Brooke

10 Boutin Maude

10 Ewing McKenzie

10 Fan Anni

10 Gilmore Aisling

10 Hodgkins Andrea

10 Hundtofte Greta

10 Le Kim

10 Needham Jade

10 Sjogren Lovisa

9 Alsader Lara

9 Fisher Peyton

Varsity Swim Boys

12 Alsader Yezan

12 Anand Rahul

12 Baidya Aritra

12 Benter Haden

12 Bhalla Gaurav

12 Boutin Carl

12 Fleck Cameron

12 Kitch David

12 Mao Timothy

12 Nguyen Justin

12 Park Jason

12 Yeh Joseph

12 Yi Bing

11 Beltran Matthew

11 Clark Jakob

11 Hubbard Seth

10 LaForge Seth

10 Li Justin

10 Mayfield Harper

10 Stevens Cade

10 Vu Cole

9 Chesman Zachary

9 Shin Micaiah

9 Vien Devlin

Jr Varsity Swim

Girls

11 Brasher Shea

10 Bhalla Ritika

10 Brown Miriam

10 Munro Amy

10 Welch Claire

9 Cady Raissa

9 Duncan Jaden

9 Gadsby Madison

9 Littler Isabelle

9 Nava Bernadette

9 Patel Karina

9 Rainville Isabell

9 Reichling Isabella

9 Schmoyer Lauren

9 Shah Keya

9 Tran Christine

9 Xu Sophy

Jr Varsity Swim

Boys

12 Segovia Christopher

11 Sprecher Stuart

10 Brannon Brice

10 D’Silva Edward

10 Gilbert Brenden

10 Glass Caleb

10 Hage Luke

10 Hoang Alexander

10 Le Jason

10 Lo Garrett

10 Van Cody

9 Andressen Maximilian

9 Arredondo Angel

9 Chaturvedi Suraj

9 Cooksey Cameron

9 Dority Thomas

9 Izkovich Tai

9 Kretiv Chase

9 Molina Rafael

9 Mott Michael

9 Nguyen Vincent

9 Raj Nikhil

9 Santos Zachary

9 Schmidt Carl

9 Sheth Sanay

9 Sivalogan Neilan

9 Smelser Jason

9 Tindall James

9 Yau Ivan

Dive

Girls

12 Sun Vanessa

11 McCain Kaylea

11 Terry Ariana

10 Gross Anna

9 Hinton Sophie

9 Shah Nikki

Boys

9 Dockery Isaiah-William

9 Ho Dustin

