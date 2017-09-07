Allen High School Announces 2017-18 Team, Ready To Defend 7 6A Title

The Allen High School Swim & Dive Team is excited to announce its 2017-2018 Teams. AHS Swim & Dive is putting its largest team in its history in the pool with 102 Athletes. As the defending District 7 6A Champions headed into this season they look to have a good shot to defend their title and compete at a high level.
Swim Team Captains for this year are: Emily Chesman, Brianna Hodgkins, Sydney Trent, Carl Boutin, Jason Park and Bing Yi
Dive Team Captain for this year are: Vanessa Sun
Coaches: Swim—Brent Mitchell Dive—Dawn McCain
Varsity Swim
Grade
Girls
12, Chesman Emily
12 Hodgkins Brianna
12 Trent Sydney
11 Armistead Adalyn
11 Chou Lauren
11 Hsing Karsen
11 Perry Madison
11 Peters Alicia
11 Porter Arwen
11 Sathyanna Neha
11 Story Caroline
10 Bernier Brooke
10 Boutin Maude
10 Ewing McKenzie
10 Fan Anni
10 Gilmore Aisling
10 Hodgkins Andrea
10 Hundtofte Greta
10 Le Kim
10 Needham Jade
10 Sjogren Lovisa
9 Alsader Lara
9 Fisher Peyton
Varsity Swim Boys
12 Alsader Yezan
12 Anand Rahul
12 Baidya Aritra
12 Benter Haden
12 Bhalla Gaurav
12 Boutin Carl
12 Fleck Cameron
12 Kitch David
12 Mao Timothy
12 Nguyen Justin
12 Park Jason
12 Yeh Joseph
12 Yi Bing
11 Beltran Matthew
11 Clark Jakob
11 Hubbard Seth
10 LaForge Seth
10 Li Justin
10 Mayfield Harper
10 Stevens Cade
10 Vu Cole
9 Chesman Zachary
9 Shin Micaiah
9 Vien Devlin
Jr Varsity Swim
Girls
11 Brasher Shea
10 Bhalla Ritika
10 Brown Miriam
10 Munro Amy
10 Welch Claire
9 Cady Raissa
9 Duncan Jaden
9 Gadsby Madison
9 Littler Isabelle
9 Nava Bernadette
9 Patel Karina
9 Rainville Isabell
9 Reichling Isabella
9 Schmoyer Lauren
9 Shah Keya
9 Tran Christine
9 Xu Sophy
Jr Varsity Swim
Boys
12 Segovia Christopher
11 Sprecher Stuart
10 Brannon Brice
10 D’Silva Edward
10 Gilbert Brenden
10 Glass Caleb
10 Hage Luke
10 Hoang Alexander
10 Le Jason
10 Lo Garrett
10 Van Cody
9 Andressen Maximilian
9 Arredondo Angel
9 Chaturvedi Suraj
9 Cooksey Cameron
9 Dority Thomas
9 Izkovich Tai
9 Kretiv Chase
9 Molina Rafael
9 Mott Michael
9 Nguyen Vincent
9 Raj Nikhil
9 Santos Zachary
9 Schmidt Carl
9 Sheth Sanay
9 Sivalogan Neilan
9 Smelser Jason
9 Tindall James
9 Yau Ivan
Dive
Girls
12 Sun Vanessa
11 McCain Kaylea
11 Terry Ariana
10 Gross Anna
9 Hinton Sophie
9 Shah Nikki
Boys
9 Dockery Isaiah-William
9 Ho Dustin
Press Release courtesy of Allen High School.
