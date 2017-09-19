Jason Mathews Becomes 3rd OSSC Swimmer to Commit to Ohio State

Jason Mathews of Westerville, Ohio has announced via social media that he verbally committed to The Ohio State University for the 2018-19 season.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to The Ohio State University! So thankful for family & friends who have been a part of this journey”

Mathews attends Ohio Virtual Academy, an online K-12 school in Maumee, Ohio. He participates in high school swimming through Pickerington High School North, and is the reigning OHSAA Division I champion in the 100 breast. At the 2017 Ohio State Swimming & Diving State Tournament, Mathews placed fifth in the 200 IM (1:51.67) and won the breast (54.91).

A two-time NISCA all-American and two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Mathews does his club swimming with the Ohio State Swim Club. At Winter Junior Nationals last December, he placed third in the 100 breast (54.54) and ninth in the 200 breast (1:59.26). At Summer Juniors, he took sixth in the 100 breast (1:02.97), ninth in the 200 breast (2:17.44), and 30th in the 200 IM (2:08.03).

Mathews will enter Ohio State’s class of 2022 with OSSC teammates Benjamin Kuriger and Hudson McDaniel, as well as Lain Weaver and RJ Kondalski, bringing the Buckeyes’ verbal commit count to 5.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:59.26

100 breast – 54.42

50 breast – 25.19

200 IM – 1:50.79

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to The Ohio State University! So thankful for family & friends who have been a part of this journey pic.twitter.com/QufB1tDu9J — Jason Mathews (@JasonMathewsUSA) September 20, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].