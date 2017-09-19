FHSAA 4A Champion Kirschtine Balbuena Verbally Commits to Florida

The Buchholz Bobcat Swim and Dive Team has announced on Twitter that their swimmer Kirschtine Balbuena has verbally committed to the University of Florida for 2018-19. At the 2014 FHSAA Class 2A Championship during her freshman season, Balbuena took fifth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 back while swimming for Eastside High School. The following year, representing state-champion Buchholz High School at the 4A State Meet, she placed seventh in the 200 IM and fourth in the backstroke. As a junior she was runner-up at the 4A Championship in the 100 free (50.92) and fourth in the 100 back (56.21); both times were lifetime bests. She also contributed to two Buchholz winning relays: 200 medley relay (29.76 breaststroke leg) and 400 free relay (51.20 leadoff).

Balbuena swims year-round with Gator Swim Club. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she finaled in the 50/100 free and 50/200 back, going best times in the 50 free and 50/200 back. In long course season she improved her PBs in the 400 free, 50/200 breast, 50 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.08

100 back – 55.07

200 back – 2:00.66

50 free – 23.29

100 free – 50.57

200 free – 1:49.92

200 IM – 2:03.77

Balbuena will enter the University of Florida class of 2022 with verbal commits Layla Black, Leah Braswell, Mabel Zavaros, Rosie Zavaros, and Vanessa Pearl.

Congrats to senior Kirschtine Balbuena on her verbal commitment to the University of Florida! 🐊 Go gators! pic.twitter.com/jh2H1x5VNT — Buchholz Swim & Dive (@BuchholzSwim) September 18, 2017

