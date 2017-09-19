Nebraska State Champion Shelby Mullendore Verbally Commits to San Jose

Lincoln, Nebraska’s Shelby Mullendore has made a verbal commitment to swim for the San Jose State University Spartans beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my education and swimming career at San José State University! I want to thank everyone who has been involved in this process, and I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years as a Spartan!💙💛 #SpartanUp”

Mullendore is a long-axis stroke specialist who swims for Lincoln Southwest High School and Heartland Aquatics. A six-time A-finalist in individual events at the Nebraska State High School Championship, she was runner-up in the 200 free (1:55.65) and third in the 100 free (53.04) at the 2017 State Meet during her junior season. She also contributed to two winning Lincoln Southwest relays, anchoring both the 200 free relay (24.20) and the 400 free relay (53.05), and helping the Silver Hawks win the team title.

Mullendore swims year-round with Heartland Aquatics. She competed at Columbia Sectionals this past spring in the 50/100/200 free, the 100/200 back, and the 100 fly. She wrapped up her long course season at Lewisville Futures, swimming the 50 free and 100/200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.21

100 back – 56.98

200 back – 2:04.92

50 free – 24.28

100 free – 52.66

200 free – 1:53.45

Congrats @shelbyswims16 on your verbal commitment to @SJSUAthletics for the fall of 2018! pic.twitter.com/fyEnru0R7S — Erik Wiken (@HC_HLA) September 19, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].