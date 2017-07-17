YMCA National Champ Leah Braswell Verbally Commits to Gators

York And York County YMCA distance freestyler Leah Braswell has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida for 2018-19. She will join fellow commits Layla Black, Mabel Zavaros, Rosie Zavaros, and Vanessa Pearl in the class of 2022. Braswell revived her Instagram account to make the announcement:

Braswell has been one of the top distance freestylers in the YMCA universe since as a 14-year-old she placed second in the 1650, with 16:23.56, at 2015 YMCA Short Course Nationals. The following year she was again runner-up, this time with 16:18.71; she also won the 1000 free (9:35.71), took third in the 500 (4:46.42), and took fourth in the 200 free (1:48.62). At the 2017 version of the same meet she was national champion in the mile (16:17.01), runner-up to teammate Courtney Harnish in the 500/1000, and added a fourth-place finish in the 400 IM (4:19.34) to her portfolio of accomplishments.

A homeschooled USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Braswell will fit into the Gators’ lineup like a glove. With the graduation of Autumn Finke, the Florida distance crew will skew young. Incoming freshman Taylor Ault, Savanna Faulconer, and Kahra Williams will provide a strong training group for Braswell, as will IMers Hannah Burns, Kelly Fertel, and Makayla Sargent.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:17.01

1000 free – 9:35.71

500 free – 4:43.71

200 free – 1:48.32

100 free – 50.87

400 IM – 4:19.21

200 IM – 2:03.35

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].