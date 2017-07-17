YMCA National Champ Leah Braswell Verbally Commits to Gators

York And York County YMCA distance freestyler Leah Braswell has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida for 2018-19. She will join fellow commits Layla Black, Mabel Zavaros, Rosie Zavaros, and Vanessa Pearl in the class of 2022. Braswell revived her Instagram account to make the announcement:
Braswell has been one of the top distance freestylers in the YMCA universe since as a 14-year-old she placed second in the 1650, with 16:23.56, at 2015 YMCA Short Course Nationals. The following year she was again runner-up, this time with 16:18.71; she also won the 1000 free (9:35.71), took third in the 500 (4:46.42), and took fourth in the 200 free (1:48.62). At the 2017 version of the same meet she was national champion in the mile (16:17.01), runner-up to teammate Courtney Harnish in the 500/1000, and added a fourth-place finish in the 400 IM (4:19.34) to her portfolio of accomplishments.
A homeschooled USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Braswell will fit into the Gators’ lineup like a glove. With the graduation of Autumn Finke, the Florida distance crew will skew young. Incoming freshman Taylor Ault, Savanna Faulconer, and Kahra Williams will provide a strong training group for Braswell, as will IMers Hannah Burns, Kelly Fertel, and Makayla Sargent.
Top SCY times:
- 1650 free – 16:17.01
- 1000 free – 9:35.71
- 500 free – 4:43.71
- 200 free – 1:48.32
- 100 free – 50.87
- 400 IM – 4:19.21
- 200 IM – 2:03.35
She had a breakout meet a few weeks ago at the US Nationals/ World Championship Trials. 18&Under National Champion in the 400 free and qualified to represent the US at the World Junior Championships in August for both the 200 free and 400 free events. Huge get for the Gators!
We in the braswell’s family are so proud and excited for Leah. She works very hard and is so dedicated. Great news and wishing her the very best..