Euro Juniors Bronze Medalist Layla Black Verbally Commits to Florida

Layla Black has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida beginning the fall of 2018. Black is from Whitkirk, a suburb of east Leeds in West Yorkshire, England.

“I chose UF because of its stellar academics and athletic program, I truly feel this is the best place for me to reach my potential both in, and out of the pool – I can’t wait to get to Gainesville and start my time as a Gator! Go Gators!”

Black attends St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School and swims for City of Leeds Swimming Club. She has already represented Team Great Britain on the international stage multiple times. Black was named England Programmes Swimming Athlete of the Year in 2015, after having been the youngest member of the English swimming squad at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa where she won the 100m and 200m breaststrokes and placed third in the 50m breast. Also in 2015, she won a bronze medal in the 200m breast at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Baku.

Black recently competed at Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis, placing 15th in the 200 breast and 18th in the 100 breast. Her top LCM times (converted to SCY) are:

200 breast – 2:26.60 (2:08.46)

100 breast – 1:09.26 (1:00.59)

50 breast – 32.21 (28.11)

400 IM – 4:58.85 (4:23.46)

200 IM – 2:22.65 (2:05.63)

Below is a video of Black’s bronze-medal performance in Baku:

