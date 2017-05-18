Kenzie Arens of Academy Bullets Sends Early Commitment to Cincinnati

Kenzie Arens, who swims with Illinois club Academy Bullets, has committed to the University of Cincinnati. A high school junior, Arens will join up with the Bearcats in fall of 2018.

Top Times

200 free – 1:55.38

500 free – 4:57.61

1000 free – 10:20.86

1650 free – 16:56.51

Arens brings both mid-distance and distance free strength to Cincinnati. Though she doesn’t swim high school season, Arens would’ve tied for 5th in the 500 free at the 2016 IHSA State Championships.

The Bearcats recently finished 3rd in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), boosted by star swimmer Jacqueline Keire, a sprint freestyler from Canada. Keire won the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free conference titles, setting AAC records in all three events. Arens should help the Bearcats find other scoring routes at the conference level now that Keire has exhausted her eligibility.

Arens, with her best times, would’ve scored in both the 500 free and mile at the 2017 AAC Championships. In the 500, she would’ve slid into the B final and placed 16th. The mile is where the Bearcats can really use her– she would have touched 9th with her lifetime best.

Check out the Twitter announcement from Academy Bullets below: