South Carolina Adds Verbal Commitment from Florida’s Coleman Kramer

Coleman Kramer of Vero Beach, Florida has announced his verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2018-2019 season.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of South Carolina! When looking at colleges, I wanted to find a campus that felt like home, a team that felt like family, a high level of academics and athletics, and the chance to swim with some and for some of the best in the world, and I found all of those things in USC. Go Cocks!”

Kramer is a senior at Saint Edwards School in Vero Beach. He swims for Saint Edwards Aquatics year-round and for Saint Edwards varsity swim team during high school season. He specializes in middle distance freestyle, IM and breaststroke events. At the 2017 FHSAA Class 1A Region 2 Championships, he placed 9th overall in the 100 breast (58.39) and 12th in the 200 IM (1:56.48).

In club swimming, he had a terrific junior year season with lifetime bests in all of his events. Last spring he competed in the 100/200/500 free, 200 IM and 100 breast at the NCSA Spring Championship. Kramer qualified for four events at Futures Championship in Nashville last summer: 200/400 free, 200 IM and 100 breast. He came in in 5th overall in the 400 free with a lifetime best of 4:04.26.

Kramer has qualified for 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals in the 200 free and 400 free and will be competing in Knoxville, Tennessee this December.

His best SCY times are:

500 free – 4:34.69

200 free – 1:40.08

100 free – 47.35

200 IM – 1:56.48

100 breast – 58.39

Kramer will join Garrison Johnson and Nathan Walton in the South Carolina class of 2022.

