Sjostrom, Hosszu Triple As World Cup Race Heats Up In Hong Kong

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – HONG KONG

Saturday, September 30th & Sunday, October 1st

Victoria Park Swimming Pool, Hong Kong

Prelims at 9:30am local/Finals at 6pm local

Meet Information

Entries Book

Results

Live Stream (FINAtv, where available)

The race for the women’s point lead at the 2017 World Cup in Hong Kong is getting interesting, with leader Sarah Sjostrom and defending champ Katinka Hosszu each winning three events on day 1.

The cancellation of the Dubai stop has opened up the tour’s second cluster to more entries per meet. Typically capped at 4 entries per meet in each of the cluster’s three meets, the entries are now expanded to 6 individual entries per meet in each of cluster 2’s two meets.

So far, Sjostrom and Hosszu are perfect 3-for-3s. If that trend keeps up tomorrow, it’ll come down to performance bonuses (who has the highest FINA point-scoring swim) to decide the early lead on the tour, unless someone breaks a world record.

Sjostrom, who’s sworn off the 200 free in long course, swam 1:51.77 to cruise to a second-and-a-half win on Saturday over Femke Heemskerk. The result, primarily built into the last 50, was more than a second slower than her World Record done in Eindhoven in August. Sjostrom won again, with even less of a challenge, in the 100 fly (55.32). She came back later to take the 50 free in 23.42. World Record holder, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, took 2nd in 24.12.

Hosszu took her first win of the day in the 50 back, touching in 26.24. That beat Australian Emily Seebohm (26.32) and home-country hero Stephanie Au (26.95). Hosszu won more comfortably over Seebohm in the 200 IM (2:05.29) 23 minutes later, and about half-an-hour after that took her biggest win of the day with a 2:03.14 in the 200 back (2.76 second margin of victory).

Sjostrom currently holds a 90-point lead over Hosszu, but both rolled up 36 points already today, and performance bonuses could count for up to 24.

On the men’s side, Chad le Clos leads the points over Vladimir Morozov and Kirill Prigoda.

The Russian Morozov won the 100 free in 45.91, beating out le Clos’ 46.10. After swimming a lifetime best earlier this season in Berlin (45.23 – World Cup record), Morozov now joins Le Clos as the only swimmer under 46 twice so far this fall.

Le Clos also got beat in the 200 fly. That first win for the Americans went to Tom Shields in 1:49.62. The South African le Clos, who tends to have more stamina over 200 meters than does Shields, made up almost half-a-second on the final 50, but Shields had built a huge margin by that point and had plenty left to win the race.

Le Clos got his win, ironically, in the 50 fly, beating out Shields 22.52-22.99.

Prigoda, meanwhile, won the 200 breast in 2:04.02 and Morozov also took the 100 IM in 51.64. Those two wins were back-to-back for the Russian duo.