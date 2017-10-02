Le Clos, Shields Tie For Hong Kong High Points

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – HONG KONG
- Saturday, September 30th & Sunday, October 1st
- Victoria Park Swimming Pool, Hong Kong
- Prelims at 9:30am local/Finals at 6pm local
The men’s point race couldn’t have been closer at the Hong Kong World Cup, with Tom Shields and Chad le Clos tying at 75 points apiece.
Le Clos outdid Shields in total medals, taking 3 gold and 3 silver. Shields only won a single event, and supplemented that with 3 silvers and two bronze. But that one win was the 200 fly, which Shields won over le Clos and in which both men put up top-3 performances in FINA points. Shields’ swim held up as the best male FINA point swim of the weekend, earning him 24 extra points. Le Clos’ FINA point total was 3rd overall, netting him 12 extra points.
On the women’s side, Katinka Hosszu went a perfect 6-for-6 and won the top FINA point performance bonus. Still, that was only enough to outscore Sarah Sjostrom (5 gold, 1 silver, 2nd performance bonus) by 9 total points, and Sjostrom still leads the series by a wide margin.
World Cup Scoring
Medal Points
Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.
- Gold: 12 points
- Silver: 9 points
- Bronze: 6 points
World Record Bonuses
Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.
Performance Bonuses
The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.
- First: 24 points
- Second: 18 points
- Third: 12 points
Performance Bonuses:
Women:
- Katinka Hosszu – 100 IM – 56.97 (984 FINA Points)
- Sarah Sjostrom – 50 free – 23.42 (977 FINA Points)
- Femke Heemskerk – 200 free – 1:53.14 (938 FINA Points)
Men:
- Tom Shields – 200 fly – 1:49.62 (971 FINA Points)
- Cameron van der Burgh – 100 breast – 56.43 (957 FINA Points)
- Chad le Clos – 200 fly – 1:50.28 (953 FINA Points)
World Cup Point Standings
Here are the full point standings:
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|Cluster 2
|Hong Kong
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|353
|266
|109
|60
|97
|87
|87
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|272
|176
|57
|80
|39
|96
|96
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|155
|122
|36
|65
|21
|33
|33
|4
|Mireia Belmonte
|122
|122
|27
|21
|74
|0
|0
|5
|Emily Seebohm
|120
|78
|36
|21
|21
|42
|42
|5
|Alia Atkinson
|120
|90
|24
|30
|36
|30
|30
|7
|Femke Heemskerk
|63
|12
|0
|6
|6
|51
|51
|8
|Rikke Moller Pedersen
|54
|27
|12
|9
|6
|27
|27
|9
|Maalke De Waard
|39
|27
|9
|12
|6
|12
|12
|10
|Federica Pellegrini
|30
|30
|12
|9
|9
|0
|0
|11
|Ruta Meilutyte
|27
|27
|9
|0
|18
|0
|0
|12
|Cate Campbell
|24
|24
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|13
|Li Bingjie
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|21
|13
|Zhang Yufei
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|21
|13
|Franziska Hentke
|21
|21
|12
|0
|9
|0
|0
|16
|Kierra Smith
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|18
|16
|Sarah Kohler
|18
|18
|0
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|Nam Wei Ho
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|15
|18
|Kira Toussaint
|15
|15
|0
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|Kristel Kobrich
|15
|15
|9
|0
|6
|0
|0
|21
|Ella Eastin
|12
|12
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|21
|Alicia Tchorz
|12
|12
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Fanny Lecluyse
|12
|12
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Christina Licciardi
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|24
|Jessica Whelan
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|24
|Melanie Margalis
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|24
|Olivia Smoliga
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|24
|Ilaria Bianchi
|9
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Jenna Laukkanen
|9
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Maria Temnikova
|9
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Svetlana Chimrova
|9
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Chan Kin Lok
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|32
|Chen Jie
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|32
|Katii Tang
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|32
|Kristen Straszacker
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|32
|Lisa Graf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|32
|Rainbow Ip
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|32
|Shen Duo
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|32
|Stephanie Au
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|32
|Breeja Larson
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|32
|Martina Van Berkel
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|32
|Anna Egorova
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Blair Evans
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Emma Robinson
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kimberly Buys
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Maria Kameneva
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Mikkayla Sheridan
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Nadine Laemmler
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Natalia Ivaneeva
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|Cluster 2
|Hong Kong
|1
|Chad le Clos
|234
|159
|36
|63
|60
|75
|75
|2
|Tom Shields
|147
|72
|12
|27
|33
|75
|75
|3
|Vladimir Morozov
|138
|93
|24
|24
|45
|45
|45
|4
|Kirill Prigoda
|135
|93
|36
|27
|30
|42
|42
|5
|Cameron van der Burgh
|111
|69
|36
|21
|12
|42
|42
|6
|Christian Diener
|63
|39
|15
|6
|18
|24
|24
|6
|Ilya Shymanovich
|63
|42
|30
|6
|6
|21
|21
|8
|Gabriele Detti
|57
|36
|9
|12
|15
|21
|21
|9
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|54
|36
|12
|24
|0
|18
|18
|10
|Masaki Kaneko
|51
|51
|15
|18
|18
|0
|0
|11
|Pavel Sankovich
|48
|30
|12
|6
|12
|18
|18
|11
|Philip Heintz
|48
|48
|12
|24
|12
|0
|0
|13
|Kenneth To
|45
|21
|6
|6
|9
|24
|24
|14
|Henrik Christiansen
|36
|36
|6
|9
|21
|0
|0
|15
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|33
|33
|21
|0
|12
|0
|0
|16
|Ayrton Sweeney
|24
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|12
|16
|Adam Barrett
|24
|24
|18
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Wojciech Wojdak
|21
|6
|0
|6
|0
|15
|15
|19
|Qiu Ziao
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|18
|20
|Daniil Pasynkov
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|15
|20
|Mitchell Larkin
|15
|15
|9
|0
|6
|0
|0
|20
|Kacper Majchrzak
|15
|15
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sergei Fesikov
|15
|15
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|15
|15
|6
|9
|0
|0
|0
|25
|David Foldhazi
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|12
|25
|Yuya Yajima
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|12
|25
|Marco Orsi
|12
|12
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|25
|Anton Chupkov
|12
|12
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|25
|Masayuki Umemoto
|12
|12
|0
|6
|6
|0
|0
|25
|Dominik Kozma
|12
|12
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Jesse Puts
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|31
|Marco Koch
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|31
|Matteo Rivolta
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|31
|Fabio Scozzoli
|9
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Federico Turrini
|9
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Pawe Juraszek
|9
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Arno Kamminga
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|37
|Damian Wierling
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|37
|Nelson Silva Junior
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|37
|Qibin Zhang
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|37
|Clyde Lewis
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|37
|Ferry Weertman
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|37
|Kyle Stolk
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|37
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
