Le Clos, Shields Tie For Hong Kong High Points

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – HONG KONG

Saturday, September 30th & Sunday, October 1st

Victoria Park Swimming Pool, Hong Kong

Prelims at 9:30am local/Finals at 6pm local

Meet Information

Entries Book

Results

Live Stream (FINAtv, where available)

The men’s point race couldn’t have been closer at the Hong Kong World Cup, with Tom Shields and Chad le Clos tying at 75 points apiece.

Le Clos outdid Shields in total medals, taking 3 gold and 3 silver. Shields only won a single event, and supplemented that with 3 silvers and two bronze. But that one win was the 200 fly, which Shields won over le Clos and in which both men put up top-3 performances in FINA points. Shields’ swim held up as the best male FINA point swim of the weekend, earning him 24 extra points. Le Clos’ FINA point total was 3rd overall, netting him 12 extra points.

On the women’s side, Katinka Hosszu went a perfect 6-for-6 and won the top FINA point performance bonus. Still, that was only enough to outscore Sarah Sjostrom (5 gold, 1 silver, 2nd performance bonus) by 9 total points, and Sjostrom still leads the series by a wide margin.

World Cup Scoring

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

Gold: 12 points

Silver: 9 points

Bronze: 6 points

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

First: 24 points

Second: 18 points

Third: 12 points

Performance Bonuses:

Women:

Katinka Hosszu – 100 IM – 56.97 (984 FINA Points) Sarah Sjostrom – 50 free – 23.42 (977 FINA Points) Femke Heemskerk – 200 free – 1:53.14 (938 FINA Points)

Men:

Tom Shields – 200 fly – 1:49.62 (971 FINA Points) Cameron van der Burgh – 100 breast – 56.43 (957 FINA Points) Chad le Clos – 200 fly – 1:50.28 (953 FINA Points)

World Cup Point Standings

Here are the full point standings:

Women:

Rank Athlete TOTAL Cluster 1 Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Hong Kong 1 Sarah Sjostrom 353 266 109 60 97 87 87 2 Katinka Hosszu 272 176 57 80 39 96 96 3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 155 122 36 65 21 33 33 4 Mireia Belmonte 122 122 27 21 74 0 0 5 Emily Seebohm 120 78 36 21 21 42 42 5 Alia Atkinson 120 90 24 30 36 30 30 7 Femke Heemskerk 63 12 0 6 6 51 51 8 Rikke Moller Pedersen 54 27 12 9 6 27 27 9 Maalke De Waard 39 27 9 12 6 12 12 10 Federica Pellegrini 30 30 12 9 9 0 0 11 Ruta Meilutyte 27 27 9 0 18 0 0 12 Cate Campbell 24 24 12 6 6 0 0 13 Li Bingjie 21 0 0 0 0 21 21 13 Zhang Yufei 21 0 0 0 0 21 21 13 Franziska Hentke 21 21 12 0 9 0 0 16 Kierra Smith 18 0 0 0 0 18 18 16 Sarah Kohler 18 18 0 9 9 0 0 18 Nam Wei Ho 15 0 0 0 0 15 15 18 Kira Toussaint 15 15 0 9 6 0 0 18 Kristel Kobrich 15 15 9 0 6 0 0 21 Ella Eastin 12 12 0 0 12 0 0 21 Alicia Tchorz 12 12 12 0 0 0 0 21 Fanny Lecluyse 12 12 0 12 0 0 0 24 Christina Licciardi 9 0 0 0 0 9 9 24 Jessica Whelan 9 0 0 0 0 9 9 24 Melanie Margalis 9 9 0 0 9 0 0 24 Olivia Smoliga 9 9 0 0 9 0 0 24 Ilaria Bianchi 9 9 0 9 0 0 0 24 Jenna Laukkanen 9 9 0 9 0 0 0 24 Maria Temnikova 9 9 9 0 0 0 0 24 Svetlana Chimrova 9 9 9 0 0 0 0 32 Chan Kin Lok 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 32 Chen Jie 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 32 Katii Tang 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 32 Kristen Straszacker 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 32 Lisa Graf 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 32 Rainbow Ip 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 32 Shen Duo 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 32 Stephanie Au 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 32 Breeja Larson 6 6 0 0 6 0 0 32 Martina Van Berkel 6 6 0 0 6 0 0 32 Anna Egorova 6 6 6 0 0 0 0 32 Blair Evans 6 6 0 6 0 0 0 32 Emma Robinson 6 6 6 0 0 0 0 32 Kimberly Buys 6 6 0 6 0 0 0 32 Maria Kameneva 6 6 6 0 0 0 0 32 Mikkayla Sheridan 6 6 0 6 0 0 0 32 Nadine Laemmler 6 6 0 6 0 0 0 32 Natalia Ivaneeva 6 6 6 0 0 0 0

Men: