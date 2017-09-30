Shields Set for Fly Showdown After Hong Kong World Cup Day 2 Prelims

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – HONG KONG

The second and final day of the Hong Kong stop of the 2017 FINA World Cub series began with prelims at 9 a.m. local time Sunday morning.

Femke Heemskerk got things off to a quick start, cruising to a 54.07 in the women’s 100 free. She was well ahead of Hang Yu Sze‘s 54.81. Both will undoubtedly be put to the test in finals, where they will be met by world record holder Sarah Sjostrom‘s 50.58 entry time and Ranomi Kromwidjojo close behind at 51.14.

Yesterday’s 200 fly silver medalist Yuya Yajima topped the men’s 100 fly with a 51.94, taking a commanding lead over second place Benjamin Hockin, who went 53.28. The prelims race lacked top-seed Chad le Clos and two-seed Tom Shields. Shields nabbed the upset in yesterday’s 200 fly, but le Clos is entered nearly a full second faster in today’s race.

Katinka Hosszu again opted to race prelims in the 100 back. She touched in a commanding 57.77, followed by Maaike de Waard in 59.28. Finals will include Emily Seebohm — entered with a 56.48 — who took second to Hosszu in yesterday’s 200 back final.

Finals will also feature the men’s 200 free, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 breast, men’s 50 back, men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 breast, women’s 100 IM, men’s 200 back, women’s 50 fly, and the slower heats of the men’s 1500 free.

Click the link above for full results, and finals will begin at 6 p.m. local time.